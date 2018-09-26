‘Bachelorette’ Alum Thinks Colton Underwood’s ‘Bachelor’ Season Will Be a ‘Dumpster Fire’

At least one member of Bachelor Nation isn’t excited to watch Colton Underwood take on The Bachelor‘s starring role this season.

Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise alum Dean Unglert opened up to Entertainment Tonight at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival Friday with his thoughts on ABC’s newest leading man, who was eliminated after hometown dates on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette and had a brief romance with Tia Booth during this summer’s Paradise.

“I love Colton, don’t get me wrong, but [he’s] not my Bachelor,” he revealed. “He’s a very nice person… He’s well-intentioned. He is beautiful. I just think it’s going to be a dumpster fire.”

“You know, [he’s] a little young. He’s younger than me,” Unglert answered when asked why he thought Underwood wasn’t a good choice for the franchise. “He might be more advanced in his life than I am, but I don’t necessarily see him marrying the woman that he chooses… I don’t think he knows exactly what he wants.”

Unglert, whose love triangle in season 4 of Paradise derailed his potential as Bachelor frontrunner, said some of the qualities that soured him in fans’ eyes are present in Underwood.

“I imagine Colton’s season going the same way mine would [have], where he wants to do right by everyone and wants no one to hate him and that’s going to just go ahead and bite him right ahead in the butt,” Unglert said. “I’d be a horrible Bachelor for the same reasons Colton would be horrible and will be horrible.”

As for who he would have wanted to be handing out the roses come January?

“It should’ve been Jason [Tartick], it should’ve been Blake [Horstmann], it should’ve been Ben [Higgins], maybe Nick [Viall] again. It could’ve been Peter [Kraus],” Unglert answered.

Two of those on Unglert’s short list shared their opinions on the upcoming season with ET at the same event this weekend.

“I think we’re going to see [Colton] struggle,” Higgins said. “I think it’s going to be a very authentic journey of like, struggling, success, failure, lot of tears. The problem is, he’s pretty indecisive.”

“It’s very difficult to be the Bachelor and go through that process,” Viall added. “It’s that much more difficult post-filming to try to you know, protect that relationship and kind of go through some of the trials and tribulations that kind of come with the show, the kind of outside influences, and stresses that come with it and again, it’ll be curious to see how Colton handles that with limited dating experience in general.”

“Everybody takes it very seriously, in terms of their desire to hopefully meet someone and fall in love, because there’s a lot of pressure that comes from [being] the Bachelor,” he continued. “You feel that pressure going through the process, and that part can eat you alive.”

The Bachelor returns in January 2019 with a new season.

Photo credit: Getty/John Medina