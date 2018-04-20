‘The Bachelorette’ Becca Kufrin Stuns in First Promo for Season 14: ‘Let’s Do The Damn Thing’

The new season of The Bachelorette is just over a month away, and Season 14 star Becca Kufrin is ready to find love in the first promo image released for the show’s upcoming batch of episodes.

The key art was revealed by show host Chris Harrison, who uploaded the shot to his social media channels on Wednesday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the photo, Kufrin stands in a one-shoulder sequin gown with a rose in her hand, smiling as she’s covered by the quote, “Let’s do the damn thing.”

A little gift for #BachelorNation “let’s do the damn thing” with @thebkoof as #TheBachelorette the journey begins Monday May 28th on #ABC pic.twitter.com/NqRGPQxX2x — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) April 18, 2018

The slogan seems to have become somewhat of a mantra for Kufrin, who used it when she was announced as the show’s lead back in March.

“Words can’t express everything I’m feeling tonight, but I’m so beyond grateful for the love, support and well-wishes,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a slideshow of snaps from After the Final Rose. “I’m beyond excited for this next chapter of my journey and to have shared the start of that all with you tonight. Now we’re doing the damn thing.”

The 28-year-old also currently has the phrase as her Instagram bio, so it seems fans might be hearing it a lot this season.

Bachelor Nation first met Kufrin when she competed on Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s season of The Bachelor earlier this year, and the Minnesota native took home the final rose and an engagement ring at the end of the show, heading into her happily ever after — or so she thought.

On After the Final Rose, it was revealed that shortly into their engagement, Luyendyk Jr. broke things off with Kufrin so he could be with his runner-up, Lauren Burnham, whom he is now engaged to. The brutal breakup was caught on camera and aired on the special, with Kufrin’s announcement as the new Bachelorette coming soon after.

A source previously told Entertainment Tonight that Kufrin, who began filming The Bachelorette in March, is looking for a “great personality.”

“We saw her ex, Ross [Jirgl], on the show — that’s more her physical type. She likes handsome, beefy guys but ultimately she just wants someone who’s real,” the source said.

“She’s not one of those people who went on the show for Instagram followers,” the insider added. “She’s got a killer job, she’s a good person and she really wants to find somebody.”

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 28 on ABC.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @bkoof