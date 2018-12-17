‘Bachelorette’ Star Becca Kufrin Says She ‘Honestly’ Has No Wedding Plans With Fiance Garrett Yrigoyen Yet

The Bachelorette couple Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen “honestly” have no plans to rush to the altar after getting engaged over the summer.

“No dates, no months, no venue,” Kufrin, 28, told Us Weekly at an event in New York City Friday.

“I would say the fall of whatever year we choose because she loves the fall,” Yrigoyen, 29, added.

However, the couple did talk about what they want for food at their wedding.

“The only thing that we’ve talked about that we want are food trucks,” Kufrin said. “I want a great taco truck and a ton of Skee-Ball machines so everyone can just play games.”

While the couple could have a quiet wedding offscreen now that they are done with The Bachelorette, Kufrin said they are leaving the door open to having a televised wedding.

“We’ll see, I don’t know,” Kufrin told Us Weekly. “It’s weird because people saw our entire love story unfold and I think that’s something that they feel they would want to take part in, so who knows? I think we’ll cross that bridge when it comes. I’d be happy if we decided to and I’d be happy about it being really private too.”

The couple got engaged earlier this year, but they could not share their excitement until after The Bachelorette Season 14 finale aired in August. Kufrin picked Yrigoyen over Blake Hortsmann.

“He’s gonna be my teammate. He’s gonna be the best partner,” Kufrin said of Yrigoyen during the finale. “He’s gonna stand by me every single day. He would be somebody that I could see my dad loving so much. And I can picture it all.”

The two hit it off at the beginning of the season, from the moment she first saw Yrigoyen.

“I just want to first say, you have been so wonderful the whole time,” she told him. “Since you stepped out of the van, you just made me laugh and made me feel so comfortable. And I had such a good night with you, and it makes me so hopeful for the rest of this.”

Kufrin was chosen as the star of the latest season of The Bachelorette after Arie Luyendyk Jr. changed his mind during the Bachelor Season 22 finale and ultimately proposed to runner-up Lauren Burnham after choosing and proposing to Kufrin.

“Life has been a fun adventure,” Kufrin told Us Weekly in September. “Just being normal has been wonderful… We were just so ready for the show to be done airing where we could finally be out in public.”

The Bachelor franchise returns on Monday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC with The Bachelor Season 23, featuring Colton Underwood on his own search for love.

Photo credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images