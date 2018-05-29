‘The Bachelorette’ Becca Kufrin Awards Her First Impression Rose (and Kiss!)



Becca Kufrin is smitten already! The Bachelorette star awarded her first impression rose, and first kiss of the season to 29-year-old medical sales rep Garrett during the season premiere Monday.

After Garrett charmed the stunning Minnesota native with a mini van arrival, showing off his excitement to have kids and fill the van with all sorts of toys and car seats, she admitted to being totally into the creative display while awarding him the ever-important first impression rose.

“I just want to first say, you have been so wonderful the whole time,” she told him. “Since you stepped out of the van, you just made me laugh and made me feel so comfortable. And I had such a good night with you, and it makes me so hopeful for the rest of this.”

Later she told the cameras, “Since he pulled up in that mini van, I was smitten by him. He’s so easy to talk to, and so sweet. And so to give him that rose, it felt so good.”

Garrett was obviously over the moon, especially when they sealed the deal with a kiss — the first of the season.

“It just means a lot to me that she already feels a connection with me,” he told the camera. “That kiss felt good. I just wanted to hold onto her for the rest of the night. I’m the luckiest guy in the world right now.”

His fellow competitors were not so lucky, with six —Chase, Kamil, Joe, Christian, Darius and Grant —going home during the rose ceremony the first night.

A seventh man, Jake, a 29-year-old Minneapolis resident, was sent home prior to the first rose ceremony after Becca questioned his intentions appearing on the show after they had met in a social setting a few times before she was on reality television.

Chase, whose character was called into question by Chris R. after a text from a friend who used to date the Florida native, was also sent home.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

