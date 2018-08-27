‘Bachelorette’ Alums Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried Reveal Gender of Baby on the Way

Bachelor Nation is seeing blue after Bachelorette alums Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried revealed they have a little boy on the way.

On Sunday, the couple, who met during season 9 of The Bachelorette and later married in 2015, took to Instagram to share their gender reveal with the help of their 22-month-old son Asher Wrigley and a filled cupcake.

“It’s a…BOY,” Harstock captioned the video, which showed Asher Wrigley taking a big bite of a blue icing-filled cupcake. “Asher’s face is priceless! And we are beyond excited to have another baby boy join our family! Can’t even believe we’re already half way there to meeting him. Our hearts are so full right now.”

Harstock and Siegfried announced that they were expecting their second child together in July with a touching, yet humorous, post on Instagram.

“We are beyond excited to finally announce that we’re expecting baby number two!! And it’s safe to say after Asher realized he was going to be a BIG brother he wasn’t so happy! Lol.,” Harstock captioned an image of soon-to-be family of four, with Asher crying Asher holding the book I Am a Big Brother! “Actually he just didn’t want to take direction (what kind of toddler is he? 😉) and had a tantrum BUT we are glad to share our good news with you all and can’t wait to take you along for the ride.”

As for Asher, who Harstock and Siegfried welcomed in October of 2017, he is already preparing for his big brother duties and getting to know his little brother.

“We’ll say, ‘Where’s the baby?’ And he’ll point to my stomach, but I still don’t think he understands, but he’s doing it,” Harstock, who also revealed that she had intense cravings for “Italian sandwiches and vinegar,” told US Weekly.

Although the couple is looking forward to welcoming their newest addition, they are not necessarily ready to start thinking about a third child, claiming that “that’s a bridge we have to cross after this one” and “We might be OK at two, but you need an army with more kids!”

Harstock and Siegfried are expected to welcome their newest bundle of joy in January.