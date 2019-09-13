‘Bachelorette’ Alum Peter Weber Fuels Rumors He’s the Next ‘Bachelor’ After Being Spotted With Camera Crew

Is Peter Weber the new Bachelor? He was spotted at LAX by TMZ being followed by a camera crew while dressed from head-to-toe in his pilot gear. While he did not confirm or deny when asked if he was the next leading guy on the hit ABC show, it sure looks like the fingers are pointing in his direction.

Following “Pilot” Pete’s elimination during Hannah Brown‘s season after making the final three alongside Jed Wyatt and Tyler Cameron, he was a fan favorite the moment he stepped out of the limo the first night.

While he quickly became the nice guy during Season 15 of The Bachelorette, he ultimately took things to a new level and earned himself somewhat of a bad-boy reputation after Brown admitted the two not only had sex once, twice or three times in a Windmill in Greece, but four times during their fantasy suite date. However, after Brown chose Wyatt — who actually had a girlfriend the whole time which eventually caused the former couple’s split — Weber, Cameron and Mike Johnson became front-runners for the position.

Cameron quickly stepped out of the picture when he stepped out with super model Gigi Hadid. At first, once Brown broke up with Wyatt after learning about how he was two-timing her, she asked Cameron out for drinks on After the Final Rose. He did say yes and was caught leaving her apartment the next morning by photographers, but a few days later, he was caught on a date with Hadid while also leaving her apartment the following morning. Not once, but twice. Since then, they’ve been caught together at a VMA’s afterparty, and he even attended Hadid’s grandmother’s funeral.

Since Cameron is out as the next Bachelor, he does have an opinion who who he would like to see as the next star.

“I can’t wait to watch him next year,” he told PEOPLE about his friend Matt James — a friend who played football with him at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. “With everything going on with ABC, I can’t really talk about it,” he continued.

“That’s my line. That’s funny,” he added. “I know my mom signed him up.”

The two friends also started ABC Food Tours which is a non-profit Cameron launched with James where they take elementary school students to restaurants in their local community. James works as a commercial realtor in New York City.

Either way, fans will know soon who will be getting down on one knee next.