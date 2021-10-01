‘The Bachelorette’ Clare Crawley Reveals Why She’s Choosing Not to Speak on Dale Moss Split

Bachelor fans have some questions for Clare Crawley following her latest split from Dale Moss, but the reality TV star isn’t giving any answers at this time. Clearly fed up with the inquisitors, Crawley shared why fans shouldn’t expect a statement on the situation for a while.

“I hate that I even have to say this, but in response to all the questions that are coming my way right now…I’m choosing not to speak right now on the details of my relationship, because at the end of the day anyone can put on an ACT or throw words together to form any narrative they want,” she wrote. Crawley is currently still healing from breast implant illness. “What I will speak on is emotionally and physically I’m going through a lot with healing from my recent surgery still, and my mother being placed on hospice care now.”

“So my energy is focused on grieving, healing, and being present at home here in Sacramento while trying to share and help others going through similar life experiences as I’m sharing today,” she said in her message. Crawley went on to acknowledge her fans, thanking them for their well wishes and concern. “I am just thankful for the people in my life who offer genuine unconditional love with no personal gain, and stand by me through thick and thin,” she added. “ESPECIALLY WHEN THE CAMERAS ARE OFF with no accolades. Actions speak for themselves.”

News of the couple’s split was released earlier this week on Sept. 27. The two seemed like they were still doing just fine when they were out together at the U.S. Open this month, but fans began to see the cracks in their relationship when Crawley conveniently ignored to send her fiancee a happy birthday message. Bachelor Nation may remember the couple’s swift love story. Dale was one of the contestants on Crowley’s season of the Bachelorette in 2020. Though, Crawley’s run as host was cut short when Moss proposed to her four episodes into the season. Crawley and Moss called off their engagement in January but eventually decided to give things another try –– but, it doesn’t look like this love story will end with a walk down the aisle anytime in the near future.