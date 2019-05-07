‘Bachelorette’ Ali Fedotowsky Reveals She Hooked up With Another of Her Season’s Men After FIlming

Ali Fedotowsky may not have ended up with former fiancé Roberto Martinez after picking him on The Bachelorette, but the former ABC star did find a “romantic” connection with another man from her season.

In Monday’s Bachelorette Reunion Special, the Season 6 star shockingly revealed that after things ended with Martinez, she hooked up with Frank Neuschaefer — who broke her heart in the Final Three after revealing he still was in love with his ex-girlfriend. Years later, when Martinez was out of the picture, Fedotowsky revealed they reunited — at least for a night.

“Honestly, I don’t think I’ve ever told anybody this, but after Roberto and I broke up, I actually went on a date with Frank, and we were romantic for, like, a night!” she revealed on Monday’s special.

Now married to Kevin Manno, Fedotowsky is mom to a 2-year-old daughter, Molly, and a 1-year-old son, Riley. Needless to say, she was happy to take a little time off from her family to spend time with fellow Bachelorettes Trista Sutter, DeAnna Stagliano, Jillian Harris, Ashley Rosenbaum, Emily Maynard Johnson, Desiree Siegfried, Andi Dorfman, Kaitlyn Bristowe, JoJo Fletcher and Rachel Lindsay.

Getting the gang back together was even fun for Bachelor Nation host Chris Harrison!

“I really love these women, and I really liked that at the end of the day, we had all these Bachelorettes together for the first time, and we’ve never done anything like it,” he told Entertainment Tonight ahead of the special

“They were just sitting around and talking, telling stories of motherhood and just being women today and being Bachelorettes and going through this show and I just thought, ‘This is great.’ It’s just celebrating these badass women doing their thing. And there was no producing, no nothing. It was just raw them,” he added. “And then having them lined up in the driveway later that night, like, looking from Trista to Becca like, ‘Wow, we did this.’ Like, all these kickass women doing their thing. I thought it was pretty cool.”

Photo credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images