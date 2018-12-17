‘Bachelorette’ Ali Fedotowsky Reveals ‘Brave’ Infant Son Uses Oxygen Mask for Health Issues

The Bachelorette alum Ali Fedotowsky-Manno shared new videos of her 6-month-old son Riley Doran using an oxygen mask to help him breathe this weekend. In one clip, she called Riley her “brave little boy.”

On Friday, she shared a video of herself carrying Riley in her arms on Friday, reports PEOPLE. She explained to her fans in another post that she had to take him back to his doctor because “his breathing is weird again” and “still isn’t great.”

“He’s sooo chill,” Fedotowski-Manno, 34, wrote on the video.

On Saturday, Fedotowksi-Manno shared a video of her husband, Kevin Manno, 35, carrying Riley while he wore his oxygen mask. She told her fans that Riley is not sleeping after using the mask and wondered if any other parents out there have had similar experiences.

“Riley is being a very good and brave boy with his breaking treatments. But he isn’t sleeping well,” Fedotowski-Manno wrote in the caption. “Anyone else have this happen to their little one?”

Fedotowski-Manno opened up about her son’s struggles with breathing in a Nov. 20 blog post, in which she mentioned that he recently had a “really nasty cold that is making it difficult for him to breathe.” She also discussed Riley’s health issues in a November Instagram Story video.

“It’s been a crazy day already. We’ve been to the doctors office twice, once with each kiddo,” Fedotowsky-Manno said, reports The Daily Mail. “The good news is that Riley’s breathing is getting much better! He’s still on the breathing treatments but he’s getting better. And Molly didn’t have a fever today.”

Fedotowsky-Manno and her husband are also parents to 2-year-old Molly.

“I fell like my family is complete,” she wrote in a Friday Instagram Story post. “I have a boy and a girl and we love them both so much. Plus being a mom is really hard and I don’t know how much more I can take on… “I don’t want to be pregnant again. Labor is no joke.”

Fedotowsky-Manno also told Us Weekly in July she is not interested in having another child.

“No chance. We’re talking about vasectomies. Like, we are done. I’ve done enough, OK,” the reality TV star said. “I’ve had children, I’ve been through pregnancy, labor. He can do something this time. Yeah, no. We’re having those conversations. We don’t want more than two. The thing is, a vasectomy is reversible … but, like, we’re like certain we don’t want one, even though I say, never say never.”

Fedotowsky-Manno appeared on The Bachelor in 2010 and got engaged to Roberto Martinez at the end of her Bachelorette season that same year. However, their engagement ended in 2011 and she started dating Manno in 2013. The couple tied the knot in March 2017.

Photo credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images