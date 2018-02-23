[Spoiler] Gets Engaged on ‘Bachelor Winter Games’

Looks like a couple did find everlasting love on Bachelor Winter Games…just not the couple everyone expected.

While promos for the Bachelor Winter Games reunion Thursday showed Dean Unglert getting down on one knee for Lesley Murphy, that turned out to be a production fake out, as Unglert handed over the key to his house to his girlfriend in a very dramatic manner.

The actual engagement came from a very unlikely couple, Clare Crawley, and Benoit Beausejour-Savard, the Canadian competitor who left the house early on in tears after Crawley couldn’t commit to a future with him.

But in Thursday’s episode, Crawley and Beausejour-Savard revealed they had reconnected after she went home just a few weeks later after failing to connect with German contestant Christian Rauch.

“The second I got back to Sacramento, I checked my phone and I had a message from a guy,” she revealed, saying it was from a man who “cared if I was OK.”

It’s at this point that the Canadian fan favorite stepped forward from the panel as Crawley’s mystery man to the cheers of everyone. The two revealed they have spent “hours” FaceTiming each other since filming ended.

“The first day I met you, I didn’t believe in love at first sight, but at the time I was shocked,” he said, taking her aside. “You never gave up on love and this is the best thing about you. And I would never give up on you. I feel like there is someone up there watching us.”

It’s then that he dropped to his knee and asked Crawley to marry him. And of course, she said yes!

Chris Harrison told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month that he and producers weren’t expecting proposals this time around, as the show was filmed over a shorter time span than The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise.

“We thought [Winter Games] had the potential [for successful relationships like Paradise], but the difference is the time frame. Our hope was that we would at least have a relationship,” Harrison said. “We dialed our expectations back just a little bit… but I think we exceeded our expectations.”

Fans were overjoyed that Crawley and Beausejour-Savard finally made their way back to one another.

