‘Bachelor’ Alum Tenley Molzahn Marries Taylor Leopold

She got his final rose! The Bachelor alum Tenley Molzahn married her longtime boyfriend, Taylor Leopold Friday in a romantic outdoor ceremony this weekend.

The TV personality, 33, shared the news Sunday with a photo of them on their honeymoon at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in California, sharing with fans an update on their life as newlyweds.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Friday was simply the best day of our lives, but yesterday waking up as his wife made it even better!” she captioned a photo of them surrounded by flowers, looking happy and in love. “Soaking up time with just one another – mini-mooning is the way to go! Thank you [Omni La Costa] for giving us this beautiful space to rest & enjoy being newlyweds!!”

Guests who attended the wedding also shared photos from the wedding and reception on social media, while Molzahn shared pictures of herself and Leopold leading up to their big day.

Friday, she posted a photo on Friday of him carrying her in his arms at a beach, captioning it: “Today!”

She posted another sweet photo of them in a field the day before, writing, “I get to marry you tomorrow. It’s the best thing I’ll ever do. I love you my sweet Taylor.”

Molzahn announced their engagement in January with a post on Instagram showing off her massive diamond ring. “THIS IS HAPPENING!!! Last night I said yes to spending forever with him! My heart is gushing with happiness and excitement & I can’t stop thinking of how good God is!!!” Molzahn captioned a photo of herself hugging her now-husband. “Taylor, you’re the answer to some of my hearts greatest prayers and deepest desires, and that you have chosen me, and that we really get to do this, my heart is full of praise! God’s Love and faithfulness has always been true to me, but since the day I met you, I truly believed that God had all along been letting me find my way to you.”

In 2016, the year she and Leopold started dating, Molzahn opened up to Us Weekly about her relationship. “I had the best first date of my life with him and in that minute of just meeting him I knew there was something really special about him,” she said. “He didn’t know me from The Bachelor, which is really really cool.”

“I’m not ashamed of anything I’ve ever done. I’m proud of myself and what I’ve learned and gained from it,” she continued, revealing that he hadn’t seen her episodes of the reality show. “If he ever wants to I’d be fine with it, but he doesn’t want to.”

The reality TV star was the runner-up on Jake Pavelka’s season of the ABC dating show in 2010, and also appeared on Bachelor Pad and Bachelor in Paradise. She dated The Bachelorette alum Kiptyn Locke until they split in 2014.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Tenley Molzahn