‘Bachelor’ Star Peter Weber Spotted in Photo for First Time Since Severe Face Injury

Brand-new Bachelor Peter Weber suffered an injury on-set earlier this month, and the first photo of Weber since the accident was shared this week. A snap of the pilot on Oct. 19 shows Weber posing with a fan in Peru, with Weber seen sporting a bandage on his forehead as he smiles for the camera in jeans, a T shirt and a camouflage bomber jacket. The fan, Sabryna Salazar, told Radar Online that Weber was filming in the country.

Peter today in Peru with a boo boo on his head pic.twitter.com/0lke8EvrOX — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 19, 2019

“He didn’t seem to be hurting,” she said.

Weber was filming The Bachelor in Costa Rica earlier this month when when he fell while attempting to step on a golf cart and hit his head on cocktail glasses he was carrying, Radar Online reported on Oct. 8. The injury led to him getting 22 stitches after traveling two hours to a hospital, though the incident did not affect the filming of the ABC dating show and cameras were reportedly not rolling at the time.

“There’s been some wild claims and rumors about Peter today,” franchise host Chris Harrison wrote on Instagram. “Peter suffered a freak accident. He got a cut on his head, he did get stitches but he’s 100 percent OK and production is already back underway. He’s still the dashing, handsome pilot we’ve all dreamed of.”

Production on the upcoming season began in September, with the first few weeks taking place at Bachelor Mansion in Agoura Hills, California before the travel portion of the show began.

The 28-year-old was named the series’ next lead over the summer after finishing in third place on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette in the spring.

“It’s still hitting me right now, and I feel so grateful right now just to have this opportunity in front of me,” Weber told Harrison after the announcement was made at the end of the reunion episode of Bachelor in Paradise in August. “I feel emotional right now. This is crazy. This is life-changing.”

“I have truly, my entire life, looked forward to finding my girl, and that first person that I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with,” he continued. “I have all the faith in the world that this can work for me, and I know it’s going to.”

Weber’s season of The Bachelor will premiere on Jan. 6 on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty / Noel Vasquez