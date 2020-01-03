‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber Reveals Grisly Details of Injury on Show: ‘It Looked Like a Murder Scene’

The Bachelor contestant Peter Weber has opened up about the details of the injury he got while working on the reality show. Back in October, Weber was hospitalized after splitting his head open while playing a game of golf in Costa Rica. In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, the reality star said that he wasn’t sure he’d recover at first.

“There was a ton of blood. It looked like a murder scene when it happened,” Weber said. “It just started pouring out. My forehead was literally split open.”

Weber also clarified how he’d gotten the injury, refuting early reports he’d done so after tripping. “I just sat in the golf cart, banged my head, reacted and smashed the glass in my forehead,” Weber recalled while showing off the 22-stitch “battle scar” to ET’s Lauren Zima.

“I was kind of, like, dazed,” he recalled. “I didn’t feel it at all, to be honest. My endorphins were just, like, firing, and everyone just rushes over and puts their hand on it. I ended up finding out later on how bad it was. I’ve seen the first picture and I was like, ‘Oh my god. I’ll never look the same again. The plastic surgeon, he took care of me. He did a good job.”

Despite the setback, Weber didn’t miss a day on set and even admitted he embellished the story with his Bachelor dates to make it sound more interesting.

“Chicks dig scars, so I’m chilling,” Weber added. Though it’s unclear if his new approach will work with Charlize Theron, who he was flirting with via Instagram posts earlier this week.

Weber first appeared on the 14th season of The Bachelorette, which centered on Hannah Brown, before being selected to appear on the upcoming season of The Bachelor.

“I feel so grateful right now, to have this opportunity in front of me. This is crazy. This is life-changing,” Weber said of his return to reality TV dating. “My entire life I’ve looked forward to finding my girl, that person that I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with… I feel like the luckiest kid ever. I have all the faith in the world that this can work for me, and I know it’s going to.”

Season 24 of The Bachelor, which will feature Weber, is set to premiere on Monday, Jan. 6.