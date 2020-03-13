‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber’s Mom Barb Will ‘Absolutely Not’ Apologize to Madison Prewett Amid Shocking Split

After an incredibly tense moment between Madison Prewett and Peter Weber‘s mother, Barbara Weber, during The Bachelor finale, the ABC leading man’s mom will “absolutely not” apologize for her actions. After Peter called off his engagement with Hannah Ann Sluss to pursue a romance with Prewett, Barbara was incredibly candid about her dislike of her son’s paramour, declaring on live TV that their romance would never work.

Two days later, Peter and Prewett announced they had decided to split, but even before their romance went south, Barbara felt no need to apologize for the way she treated the young woman.

“There’s nothing for me to apologize for,” she told Life & Style. “Everyone thinks it’s just me … but it wasn’t just me. It’s the whole family. It’s not that we did not like Madison. My answer to that is I don’t know Madison … I don’t know her well enough to form an opinion on such.”

Barbara added she “never apologized” to her for allegedly making the Weber family waiting three hours to meet, nor to Sluss for her role in the end of her engagement.

“She never ever mentioned how sorry she was to Hannah Ann for what had happened,” she said. “You know, Hannah Ann was hurt, of course, but she never even apologized to her. So, [there are] two people that, I guess, unfortunately, need apologies.”

Just one day after Barbara reiterated her dislike of Prewett publicly, both she and Peter announced they had decided to break up.

“Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further,” the pilot wrote on Instagram Thursday. “Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us. The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure.”

“Hannah Ann, you set an example for women everywhere a couple nights ago. You are such a strong, confident woman and you deserve all the love in the world,” he added. “I accept full responsibility for my mistakes in our relationship and wish you only the best. This has been an emotional experience and I am so grateful for the outreach of support that I have received from friends, family, and Bachelor Nation in the last few days. Thank you to all of you! This is just a another chapter in my story. One I will never forget and one I will always cherish.”

Prewett added, “So incredibly thankful for this amazing journey I’ve had the honor of being a part of. I have grown so much and am stronger than I was going in. I have learned the importance of acceptance, forgiveness, and grace.”

“As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things. I will always love and respect him,” she continued. “I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did. [Peter] you are an amazing guy and I’m thankful for you. I will always be your biggest fan.”

