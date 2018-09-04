Reality

Bachelor Nation Protests New Leading Man

The new star of The Bachelor was officially announced on Tuesday, Sep. 4, with former NFL player […]

The new star of The Bachelor was officially announced on Tuesday, Sep. 4, with former NFL player Colton Underwood set to hand out the roses during Season 23 of the reality dating competition.

Underwood initially competed on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, though he was ultimately sent home towards the end of the season. He then appeared on Bachelor in Paradise, where he began a relationship with contestant Tia Booth that ultimately flamed out on Monday’s episode.

The announcement was made on Good Morning America during an interview with Underwood, and Twitter immediately had thoughts about the casting decision.

Prior to the announcement, several names had been floated on a shortlist of possible Bachelors, including Jason Tartick, Blake Horstmann and Joe Amabile, also from Kufrin’s season. As a result, some fans felt the opinions of Bachelor Nation weren’t exactly taken into account when choosing Underwood.

In true Twitter fashion, GIFs were used.

The question of Booth’s involvement in the new season was also brought up.

Some pointed to Underwood’s seemingly indecisive nature as a possible red flag when it comes to choosing his wife on a television show.

Others felt that Underwood just isn’t ready for the next step, which isn’t exactly something the viewing public would be fully knowledgeable about.

Despite the backlash, the 26-year-old does have a number of supporters.

He also got some words of encouragement from Booth.

Season 23 of The Bachelor premieres midseason on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jon Kopaloff

