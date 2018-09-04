Bachelor Nation Protests New Leading Man

The new star of The Bachelor was officially announced on Tuesday, Sep. 4, with former NFL player Colton Underwood set to hand out the roses during Season 23 of the reality dating competition.

Underwood initially competed on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, though he was ultimately sent home towards the end of the season. He then appeared on Bachelor in Paradise, where he began a relationship with contestant Tia Booth that ultimately flamed out on Monday’s episode.

The announcement was made on Good Morning America during an interview with Underwood, and Twitter immediately had thoughts about the casting decision.

Raise your hand if you don’t want Colton to be the Bachelor but will be watching anyway 🙋🏼‍♀️ #Bachelor #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/vbMpIhvuXS — Joy Garcia (@JoyMelGarcia) September 4, 2018

Prior to the announcement, several names had been floated on a shortlist of possible Bachelors, including Jason Tartick, Blake Horstmann and Joe Amabile, also from Kufrin’s season. As a result, some fans felt the opinions of Bachelor Nation weren’t exactly taken into account when choosing Underwood.

ABC: who do you want to be the next bachelor?

us: JASON! BLAKE! JOE!

ABC: guess who’s back! Colton!

us:#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/kAqwzfmeDc — Aly Barnaba (@alybarnaba) September 4, 2018

In true Twitter fashion, GIFs were used.

The question of Booth’s involvement in the new season was also brought up.

Tia coming out of the limo on the first night now that Colton is #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/rkyc92G3Ew — Justina Coronel (@JustinaCoronel) September 4, 2018

Some pointed to Underwood’s seemingly indecisive nature as a possible red flag when it comes to choosing his wife on a television show.

What annoys me most about Colton as #TheBachelor is that he was forced at us all Bachelorette season & now all BIP season, & he still has no idea what he wants. I doubt he’ll stay with his final pick for more than a year & this season is destined to be a failure 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Lexi ♦️ (@failedlocal) September 4, 2018

Others felt that Underwood just isn’t ready for the next step, which isn’t exactly something the viewing public would be fully knowledgeable about.

Despite the backlash, the 26-year-old does have a number of supporters.

Y’all need to chill out. Is the WoRsT cHoIcE fOr BaCheLoR really a guy who respects women, has a successful charity, and is open to showing and talking about his emotions? Get over yourselves #TheBachelor — Here for the Rose (@bach_nation_) September 4, 2018

He also got some words of encouragement from Booth.

Congratulations @Colt3FIVE 🌹 I hope your season is full of protein powder, puppies, and naps! #TheBachelor — Tia Booth (@tiarachel91) September 4, 2018

Season 23 of The Bachelor premieres midseason on ABC.

