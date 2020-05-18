Bachelor Nation's Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert Expecting Third Child 9 Months After Birth of Son

✖

Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert are pregnant again! The Bachelor Nation couple announced Monday that they were expecting their third child just less than 10 months after welcoming son Brooks. The reality personalities, who are also parents to 2-year-old daughter Emerson, shared the news with a hilarious photo of the whole family, with Tolbert looking a little overwhelmed as he holds up a pregnancy test and ultrasounds photos.

“HERE WE GROW AGAIN!! It feels so good to be able to finally talk about this pregnancy!" the Bachelor alum captioned her Instagram reveal, saying that if her followers had noticed she had been posting less frequently over the past few months, "It’s because I was dealing with terrible nausea and fatigue, on top of taking care of two kiddos during a pandemic."

Addressing the ongoing pandemic further, Roper wrote that despite the time's "uncertainties," their family is "so thankful and excited for this baby." She continued. "I truly believe babies being born during this time are here for a special reason, to be light workers," adding that they are "beyond happy to love another baby," and have their children be so close in age.

Roper and Tolbert are one of the successful relationships stemming from the ABC show, having met on Season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise and marrying in January 2016. Bachelor host Chris Harrison was quick to wish the couple well, commenting, "God bless you guys, congratulations!" while former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky chimed in, "Wow wow wow!!! Congratulations you guys! So exciting!"

Brooks' birth was certainly one for the books as well, with Roper going into labor and giving birth at home with the help of first responders. Thinking they had more time to get to the hospital, the couple passed the point of no return while waiting for Tolbert's mom to arrive and watch their daughter, with Roper giving birth right there in her closet.

"One of the main paramedics caught the baby and I cut the cord right there in our closet," Tolbert told PEOPLE at the time. "But we didn’t waste a lot of time because we wanted to get mom and baby on the gurney to the hospital." Despite the slightly traumatic experience, Roper added to the magazine that she was "really grateful" for the team that kept her going as she "mentally kind of lost it" in the moment.