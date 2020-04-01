‘Bachelor’s Michelle Money Reveals Daughter Is ‘Stable’ Following Accident That Had Her on Life Support

Michelle Money is counting her blessings as she revealed Tuesday that 15-year-old daughter Brielle is in “stable condition” following a tragic skateboarding accident that left her on life support with a fractured skull in the ICU. The Bachelor alum shared a video update from boyfriend Mike Weir’s Instagram after Brielle underwent surgery the prior day, saying she was finally in “stable condition.”

“Thank you guys so much, we feel so overwhelmed and supported and loved,” she added, saying she was finally able to get some rest over the past day. “We know all of the prayers you guys have sent out are being heard and felt and received because Brielle is in stable condition. …She’s doing good. It’s been really rough not being able to be there, but I got 12 hours of sleep last night.”

Money added on her own Instagram account that her family has been in a “constant state of gratitude and humility for the messages and flowers and food and words of hope from people we know and people we have never met.”

Brielle is “right on track” with what doctors had hoped, the reality personality, who first competed on Brad Womack’s season of The Bachelor, continued, but there has been a difficult decision to be made as hospitals have become the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.

“After the latest updates on the coronavirus, Ryan and I have decided that we need to err on the side of caution,” she wrote. “Every time we leave the hospital we run the risk of becoming infected and bringing it into the PICU. The worst thing that could happen is for us to start feeling sick and not be able to be here when Brielle wakes up. Not worth risking.”

In the end, Money decided she will stay at the hospital until Brielle is able to be discharged, but Weir will return home.

“Send prayers to Ryan because I know this is going to be so difficult to not see her, but it’s the right move,” she wrote. “As I sit here next to Brielle tonight I am filled with hope and love and support. I know all of your prayers have made the difference. Thank you so much. Every. Single. One of you.”

Thanking her nurses and doctors, family and friends and ex-husband Ryan Money, with whom she shares Brielle, for their support in this time, Money concluded, “We are all going to get thru this together and become stronger for it! Hold your kids extra tight tonight for me!”

