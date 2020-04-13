‘Bachelor’ Alum Michelle Money’s Daughter Has Moved out of ICU Following Skateboarding Accident

Michelle Money’s 15-year-old daughter Brielle had a “big win” Sunday as she was moved out of the pediatric intensive care unit following a tragic skateboarding accident last month that left her on life support. The Bachelor alum’s ex-husband, Ryan Money, took to Instagram with a hopeful update on his daughter, thanking his family’s supporters for all their love and support in this difficult time.

“Brie had a big win today. She moved from the PICU (pediatric intensive care unit) to the NTU (Neuroscience Trauma Unit). She is doing so well!!” he wrote on Instagram. “Truly your prayers have been heard and are being answered. Your love, thoughts, spirit, positive energy are felt! We are so grateful for those of you who have invested in Brielle’s recovery.”

He continued, “Anyone familiar with a TBI recovery knows that this is a sacred and special time. I’m not sure how many times I have cried today… Brielle has a road ahead of her and with as tough as she shown herself to be we have high hopes but also we have all the time and energy she needs from us.”

As for Michelle, the Bachelor Nation star revealed Saturday that she would be taking a step back from social media after being so open about her daughter’s journey initially. “This is not my story to tell. This is her story, and I think as a 15 year old who has just gone through something so traumatic, it does not feel in alignment for me to be sharing any more,” she said in a video. “I can tell you that she is going to be OK. …And so much of that is because of you guys, and I will forever be indebted to you for the support and the love, but I have got to be 100 percent present with my daughter, and this is not my story to tell.”

“It does not feel right for me to be sharing this chapter publicly… But I have to be like, a strong mom right now. So, I’m sharing this video to tell you thank you and to tell you I’m taking a break from social media,” she continued. “And if Brielle wants to share this story with you, she will do it when she wants to do it. I am committed and grateful and privileged to be dedicating every ounce of my energy to her right now.”

She added, “This kid is special. This kid is strong. This kid is going to do some big things with her life, but it is up to her if she wants to share those things or not. … I love you, I appreciate you, but it is time for me to be a mom.”