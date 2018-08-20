‘The Bachelor’ Alum Lauren Bushnell and Boyfriend Split After More Than a Year

Lauren Bushnell is a single lady again! The Bachelor alum and her boyfriend Devin Antin have called it quits after more than a year of dating, multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly Monday.

The 28-year-old Bachelor Nation fan favorite last posed with Antin in a photo of the two celebrating Independence Day posted on July 8, and Us pointed out that the former flight attendant no longer follows him on Instagram.

Bushnell and Antin began dating about two months after she split from Bachelor Ben Higgins in May 2017 after the two had gotten engaged during the Season 20 finale of the ABC reality dating show.

Bushnell later opened up about meeting her now-ex in an October 2017 Instagram post.

"I don't think I've shared before but I only met up with one person from the app and it was him," she wrote. "We hung out for a while but more as friends but always got along really well. Fast forward two years later when I moved back to L.A. we hung out to catch up and things just kinda happened after that."

Higgins, at the time, said there was "no bad blood" between he and his ex in an interview with Us Weekly, but said he wasn't currently ready to jump back in the dating pool.

"I've been thinking about it a lot. I'm not ready to date. It still feels weird to me. I don't know if that makes sense. How do you take that first step and that's where I'm at right now," he said at the time. "I do desire a relationship. I do long for a commitment. I do long to love somebody really well and really hard and through life and I long for somebody to do the same for me. I'm ready to find that. I'm not closed off to that."

During this year's Bachelor Winter Games, Higgins had a similar outlook on finding a new partner, leaving early after host Chris Harrison told him candidly he didn't see him trying to forge a romantic relationship in the cabin.

"The last time I was here, I did think I was walking out of this with somebody who it was going to last forever [with]. Coming back to a place like this brings up a lot of weird memories," Higgins explained. "To try to engage in relationships here, and know that the last time I did this, it was one of the best moments of my life... my fear is not entering into a relationship. My fear is not pursuing somebody. My fear is that if I were to be broken again, I'm not full enough right now to recover from that."

That didn't mean he's not open to a romantic connection in the future, he clarified.

"When it does happen, I can honestly tell you I'm ready for that," he said. "But until then, there's just not a place for me here."

