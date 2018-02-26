Unseen ‘Bachelor’ Footage Reveals NSFW Things Krystal Said About Arie Behind His Back

Krystal Neilson had no shortage of rude things to say about her fellow contestants during this season of The Bachelor, but unseen footage aired Sunday during the Women Tell All special revealed that not even the object of her affection, Arie Luyendyk Jr., was spared from her name calling.

The 29-year-old fitness coach had a lot to answer after her infamous bowling date freak out this season, during which she called Arie a “liar.” But it turns out she also called him a much more explicit name when she didn’t think the cameras were rolling.

“Did i mention my life is f—ing amazing and awesome?” she said in the footage. “That’s all on hold for what, some [bleep]? We’re going to have five people joining us so i can make out with the [bleep]. I’m sorry, I date men, not little fancy pants.”

While the explicit words were bleeped out on screen, Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss confirmed via Twitter that she called Arie a “needle d—,” while Reality Steve confirmed that she called the other women “c—s.”

Krystal talked to Entertainment Tonight about her comments and says she doesn’t remember saying those words.

“I did not not [remember saying that]. Honestly, I was having an intimate conversation that was caught through the peeping f—ing Tom of my hotel room, while I’m in the bathroom, and it was caught through the room,” she said.

Krystal went on to say, “I was talking to my roommate [Maquel], and I was angry and I was hurt. I was very upset, and I was entitled to be that … So do I regret it? I mean, I do … I said things out of hurt, [but] looking back, who doesn’t when they’re pissed, you know?”

The other women took her to task as well.

“You were so mean!” Caroline Lunny said. “You called my friends, you called these women c—s! How dare you use that word about these people? I love and respect all of these women, and that’s a disgusting word! All you did was be a sociopath in all of your interviews. Krystal you don’t speak about other people in those ways.”

Krystal was quick to fire back, saying Caroline had “mocked” her behind her back, but the disagreement quickly turned into a maelstrom that host Chris Harrison had to break up.

