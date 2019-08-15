‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Tayshia Adams Claims There’s ‘More to the Story’ With Blake Horstmann and Caelynn Miller-Keyes

Tayshia Adams is weighing in on the Bachelor in Paradise drama surrounding Blake Horstmann and Caelynn Miller-Keyes after The Bachelorette alum released text messages between the two defending himself against allegations that he ghosted her following back-to-back hook-ups with Kristina Schulman and her back in April.

On former bachelorettes Rachel Lindsay and Ali Fedotowsky’s Bachelor Happy Hour podcast Wednesday, Adams said of the latest development, “To be quite honest with you, I wasn’t surprised. I mean, I don’t think that Blake should have shared his text messages. I mean, those are personal, but I do feel like there was always more to the story than everyone was leading on. And so, like I said, those text messages weren’t surprising to me.”

The texts Horstmann released seemed to support his story that he and Miller-Keyes had a mutually physical relationship before deciding to keep their relationship quiet in Paradise. Following the texts’ release, Miller-Keyes insisted their relationship was “not a one night stand at a music festival” and the ‪”5 am‬ text exchange that Blake chose to share is not an accurate representation of our past relationship.”

Adams, however, didn’t seem to think the texts seemed far off from The Bachelor alum.

“I kind of have a little bit better idea of who Caelynn is as a person than the viewers. So yeah, I think everyone was shocked, but I really wasn’t shocked,” the Paradise star said on the podcast. “The texts that Blake shared on his Instagram Story reveal Caelynn telling him that if she visited him during Stagecoach, it would be ‘strictly for sex.’”

What she did find more disturbing in Horstmann’s behavior was his flying down to visit Hannah Godwin a week before they started filming Paradise.

“To be honest, if someone is using their miles on you, he flew all the way to Alabama to see you, deal with it outside the show,” she said. “You obviously both like each other. What did you need to come to Paradise for? Figure it out. What do you need — the cameras? I don’t understand what the purpose was. That rubbed me the wrong way.”

