‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couple Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk Are Engaged

Another Bachelor Nation engagement! Bachelor in Paradise couple Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk announced Sunday that they had gotten engaged over the weekend in a romantic proposal.

“I’m keeping you forever and for always We will be together all of our days Wanna wake up every morning to your sweet face… Always,” Gates wrote alongside a series of sweet photos from the rooftop proposal in Dallas, Texas.

“5.31.19 #Engaged,” Gottschalk added alongside the diamond ring emoji on his announcement post.

The Bachelor and Bachelorette alums first met on Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise, falling in love during the 2017 season of the ABC show.

In December of that same year, Gates explained the moment she knew she was in love with her now-fiancé came pretty quickly after they left Paradise together.

“I knew I was gonna keep Adam around the first weekend we spent together outside of paradise,” she wrote. “We met in Memphis & had a blast that weekend (after the initial awkward moment we realized okay this isn’t paradise anymore.. this is our REAL lives.) & the morning after a night of dinner, drinking & dancing Adam had put my phone on the charger, left a glass of water by my bed, food & an Advil (hah!).”

Hearing that the couple had decided to tie the knot, Bachelor Nation came out in full force to wish them congratulations, including Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe.

“Omgomgomg YES love this and love you two,” she wrote.

Former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher added, “Yay!!! So happy for you guys!” while Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams chimed in, “Congrats Ravsies!”

“Love y’all so so much!!!” Gates’ best Bachelor Nation friend Tia Booth gushed.

Even new dad and former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. found time to comment while caring for newborn Alessi with wife Lauren Burnham.

“Adam did good on that ring,” he wrote on Gates’ post, adding, “Congrats you two!” on Gottschalk’s announcement.

