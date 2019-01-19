‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Alum Jenna Cooper Shares Cryptic ‘Sugar Daddies’ Message Following Jordan Kimball Cheating Scandal

Jenna Cooper is subtly bringing her dramatic breakup with Bachelor in Paradise co-star Jordan Kimball back into the spotlight.

The reality star, who got engaged to Kimball on the ABC reality series’ fifth season in summer 2018, made headlines in September when text messages surfaced allegedly showing her flirting with another man, leading to the couple calling off their engagement.

Cooper’s lawyer later accused Kimball of fabricating the messages, which he has since publicly denied.

The Bachelor personality also had her phone forensically analyzed in October to prove she did not send the inappropriate text messages to another man while she was engaged.

Cooper has not spoken of the scandal publicly, but had fans wondering when she posted a cryptic message on Instagram likely referencing the split, as first reported by Us Weekly.

In the caption of the post — which seemed to tease an upcoming project — the businesswoman compared herself to a Greek goddess who “emerges from the depths of the ocean where she has been hidden away to train for her destiny” and “protect the entire country as impending doom strikes.”

The reality television personality wrote that she “has studied the innate flaws of human nature and discovered that money is their idol.”

“Her first plan of action is to lure unsuspecting sugar daddies to her cave where she will surround them with a fire revealing their deepest fears and forcing them to relive every moment as the victims they have preyed upon. She will remove every inch of their wealth along with their narcissistic tendencies and send them back as a new man. One who values relationships, honesty and equality.”

She ended her message with a dark note, encouraging fans to “lock your doors, avoid eye contact and stay safe out there. 2019 is going to be a year of clean up, people. Stay tuned!”

Kimball spoke out on the scandal as soon as news of their breakup broke just a few days after their engagement aired on the ABC series, writing on Instagram: “Fumbling emotions and being understanding is not easy. I’ll be taking time to pursue my inner peace and she will always have me to talk to.”

He last updated fans on his love life in December when he announced he had joined Match.com.

“I was giving it a shot with dating organically and it’s really tough in these single streets,” he wrote at the time. “So I’ve made a dating profile on [Match] and having better discussion so thank you, next. #WeBelieveInLove #ReadyToFall.”