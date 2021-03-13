✖

Following the controversy around the racial politics of the Bachelor franchise, Chris Harrison's hiatus as host will continue. Harrison will not only sit out the rest of the season of The Bachelor, but he will also be absent from the next season of The Bachelorette as well. Instead of just one host, there will be a revolving cast of temporary hosts consisting of fan-favorites, including Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

No definitive choices have been made concerning Harrison's long-term future with the franchise. Sources confirmed to Variety "that strategy conversations have been ongoing, constantly evolving and remain fluid."

"Chris Harrison will not be hosting the next season of The Bachelorette. We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing," the joint statement from ABC Entertainment and Warner Horizon read. "In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season. As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within The Bachelor franchise, we are dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks. These are important steps in effecting fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that is reflective of our world."

Harrison previously stated on Good Morning America that he intends to return to The Bachelor at some point. "I am an imperfect man, I made a mistake and I own that," Harrison told Michael Strahan. "I believe that mistake doesn't reflect who I am or what I stand for. I am committed to progress, not just for myself, also for the franchise. And this is a franchise that has been a part of my life for the better part of 20 years and I love it."

He continued, saying that he plans "to be back and I want to be back. And I think this franchise can be an important beacon of change. I know that change is felt, not just by me, but by many others. And we are excited and willing to do the work to show that progress."

"This interview is not the finish line," he added. "There is much more work to be done. And I am excited to be a part of that change." Bachelorette alum Rachel Lindsay, who has been at the center of the conflict with Harrison, told Entertainment Tonight that she was staying out of it from now on. "I'm not going to give any opinion on what I think should happen with the franchise, what I think his role should be moving forward. I think something is getting lost here. And that is, I'm not on the show anymore."

"I've been on Bachelor, Bachelorette, I found my husband [Bryan Abasolo], I moved on," Lindsay continued. "I think we need to be hearing from the people who are currently in the franchise and for the future people who are coming on the show."