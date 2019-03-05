‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Reveals the ABC Rules He Broke During Dramatic Fence Jump Episode

Bachelor star Colton Underwood has revealed the ABC rules he broke during his dramatic fence jump episode.

While speaking to THR about the dramatic moment, Underwood stated that he violated Bachelor directives by begging Cassie Randolph to stay on the show when she broke up with him and quit.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After the intense and awkward breakup, Underwood took off and jumped over a fence, disappearing from cameras for a some time. “I was gone for a while and, in that moment, I quit,” he now tells THR of the moment. “I didn’t want to be the Bachelor anymore.”

Underwood will be returning however, as evident by clips that have surfaced from the Women Tell All reunion episode.

“The show goes on, and I have a very important conversation with Chris in which I share with him that it’s not fair to myself and not fair to these women for me to quit and give up. But yeah — it gets good,” Underwood explained. “I had to have some conversations to get to that point.”

I know there are more important things going on in the world, but tonight’s fantasy suite episode of The @BachelorABC is an all-timer #BachelorNation @colton — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) March 4, 2019

“Just because you’re the Bachelor doesn’t mean you’re protected from heartbreak or you’re automatically guaranteed a relationship at the end of this,” he later said of the moment Randolph dumped him.

“It caught me off guard, and I fought for it with everything that I had. I throw out every unwritten rule of The Bachelor that there is — you’ve never seen a Bachelor say, ‘Hey, it’s you,’ when other women are still there,” Underwood added, referring back to his broken rules. “You see the fight, so it was tough; it was hard.”

“While you guys get to see this TV show, this is my life,” he also said. “So I’m not going to make a rash decision, and I’m not going to do something that is going to have an impact on the rest of my life unless I’m sure about it.”

The Bachelor: Women Tell All reunion special airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET, and the two-part finale of The Bachelor Season 23 airs Monday, March 11 and Tuesday, March 12.