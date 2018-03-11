Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Cuddle up in the Fast Lane

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are enjoying a day at the races to celebrate their engagement.

Days after the Bachelor couple enjoyed their first public date night at a sushi restaurant in New York City, they traveled down to St. Petersburg, Florida, for the season opener race of the IndyCar season Sunday.

The couple shared a series of photos from their big day, with the 26-year-old race car driver and his 26-year-old fiancée looking head over heels in love as they cuddled up trackside while wearing matching red racing suits.

“One of the top 5 coolest things I’ve ever done. Thanks for the rides [Arie] and [Mario Andretti],” Burnham wrote alongside the slideshow of images.



Sharing one of the photos to his Instagram story, Luyendyk Jr. wrote, “Great day back at the track with my fiancé[e]! My [Indy Car] family approves, feeling the love.”

Burnham also shared a photo of the pair engaging in a less-than-photogenic kiss while sitting on one of the cars.

“King and queen of awkward kisses,” she wrote alongside the photo.

The couple may be the most controversial members of Bachelor Nation right now, after Luyendyk Jr. dumped ex-fiancée Becca Kufrin on national television just weeks before proposing to Burnham on Tuesday’s After the Final Rose special. But while most of American is questioning what was behind Luyendyk Jr.’s behavior, one person who is standing behind him 100 percent is Burnham.

“I totally respect his decision to follow his heart,” Burnham told PEOPLE this week. “I don’t blame him for it, and I think it’s made us stronger in the end.”

And the two are already thinking ahead, planning for their wedding almost immediately after making the decision to tie the knot.

“We’re both very excited about marriage and starting a family,” Burnham revealed, adding that she would be moving to Scottsdale, Arizona, to settle down with her new fiancé.

Luyendyk Jr., meanwhile, revealed that since they got back together, they haven’t gone longer than a week without seeing one another.

“We tell each other we love each other 1,000 times a day,” he added.

As for Kufrin, while being dumped on national TV was “embarrassing,” the jilted Bachelor contestant will get another chance at love, this time as the star of The Bachelorette, which premieres May 28 on ABC.

Photo credit: Instagram/@laurenburnham