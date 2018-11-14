‘Bachelor’ Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Fiancee Lauren Burnham Expecting First Child

Bachelor Nation is getting another pregnancy. Season 20 star of The Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. and fiancée Lauren Burnham are pregnant with their first child together, the couple told Us Weekly.

“I kind of had a feeling that I might be pregnant. So my friend insisted on bringing a pregnancy test over,” Burnham said. “Arie came out with the test in his hand and tears in his eyes. He was like, ‘You’re pregnant!’”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Luyendyk, 37, said that he and Burnham, 26, drove to a store and purchased six more pregnancy tests to confirm the happy news.

“Lauren took all of them and they were all positive,” he said, adding that the pregnancy was not planned. “We weren’t trying, but we are so excited. It’s going to be a whole new chapter in our lives.”

The pregnancy has not been easy for Burnham, a real estate agent. “October was miserable. I had really bad morning sickness and barely left the house,” she said. “But over the last week I’ve started feeling a lot better, so it’s nice to have my energy back.”

She also mentioned that she hired a trainer to help her work out safely during the pregnancy. “When I wasn’t feeling that great, I was trying to go on a lot of walks. But now I do cycling a few times a week!” she said.

The couple was at the center of a controversy on season 20 of The Bachelor after Luyendyk proposed to Becca Kufrin on the finale, only to break up with her after realizing he was in love with runner-up Burnham. The two got engaged on the After the Rose special in March 2018 and plan to tie the knot in January 2019 in Hawaii.

The two bought a home together in Phoenix, Arizona, where they shot their pregnancy announcement photos, which you can see here.

With the wedding just a few short months away, Burnham said she just began fittings for her dress and will work with designer Hayley Paige while her belly continues to grow. “The first thing we thought of was, ‘Oh my gosh. Our wedding.’ Obviously we’re not married yet, but this is the way it happened — and this is probably the way it was meant to happen!” she said.

Luyendyk said he will be “such a softie” when it comes to parenting their newborn, and that “Lauren is a little bit more of the disciplinarian.”

“We’re kind of basing it off of how we parent our dogs!” Burnham said of their two pups, Bastain and Dallas.

If Burnham’s pregnancy is anything like their engagement, Luyendyk will be pampering his bride-to-be for months to come. In August, the reality star threw a lavish bridal shower for Burnham in her Virginia Beach, Virginia hometown.

When the couple first announced their wedding date on The View in May, they revealed that they would not be televising the nuptials, unlike many other Bachelor couples.