‘Bachelor’ Alum Amanda Stanton Shares Photo With Boyfriend Following Domestic Violence Arrest

Amanda Stanton shared a photo of boyfriend Bobby Jacobs on social media just days after she was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence after allegedly attacking him in their shared hotel room.

The Bachelor alum posted a photo of the two of them eating ice cream Friday on her Instagram story with a red heart as a caption as well as another of him cuddling her dog.

She also alluded to her arrest in the caption of her posing in a bikini, writing, “googled when life gives you lemons quotes…but decided to spare y’all.”

As previously reported, Stanton was arrested on Sept. 10 under suspicion of misdemeanor domestic battery, TMZ reported at the time. While initial reports claimed that her arrest was due to a “shove” she gave Jacobs, the situation appears to have been much more violent, based on new arrest documents obtained by Us Weekly.

In the police documents, Jacobs alleged that Stanton entered the hotel room intoxicated around 11 p.m., angry that he hadn’t texted her while she was out with friends during a bachelorette celebration, and “started to hit him while he was laying in bed.”

Jacobs then claimed that the two had an argument that lasted for hours, during which he said he called in her friends for backup. The friends left when they thought Stanton was asleep, but then the fight began again, with Jacobs claiming she “swung” a hotel phone at him and trying to kick him before he managed to hold her down while she “continued to scratch and pinch” him before he called her friends back again. The friends alerted hotel security, who later called the police.

Stanton, to police, claimed she was “begging” her boyfriend to let go of her and was pinching him “to get free.”

Since the arrest, Stanton’s rep released a statement saying the Bachelor in Paradise alum was “embarrassed” about the incident.

“Amanda is embarrassed and ashamed this happened and sincerely apologizes to hotel security and the Las Vegas Police Department. Amanda is a gentle, respectful person who has never gotten physical with anyone under any circumstance,” a representative for Stanton said in a public statement at the time.

“That evening she had a few drinks at a bachelorette party and when hotel security asked her and Bobby to quiet down, she got a bit rambunctious,” the statement continued. “Amanda gave Bobby what she thought was a playful shove; hotel security did their job and reported the incident to the police, who in turn did their job. Despite Bobby explaining this was not an ill-intended shove, the police still had to do their job which Amanda completely respects and understands.”

