‘Bachelor’ Alum Peyton Lambton Welcomes Second Baby With Husband Chris

Bachelor Nation’s Chris and Peyton Lambton are now parents of two.

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette alums made the exciting announcement that they had welcomed son Hayes Jennings, their second child together, on Sunday, Dec. 16 via separate posts on their respective Instagram accounts.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Baby Hayes joins big sister Lyla James, who turned 2 last month.

“And now there’s four!!!! So happy to have another member of our family,” Chris captioned a gallery of images of his newly expanded family. “Little #HayesJennings was born Sunday and both he and @peytonwlambton are doing great #merrychristmasbaby #familyof4 #sohappy”

“IT’S A BOY!!!” Peyton wrote alongside her own gallery of images. “Hayes Jennings Lambton arrived Sunday morning and we are so in love!”

Chris, who competed on Ali Fedotowsky’s season of The Bachelorette in 2010, and Lambton, who competed on Andy Baldwin’s season of The Bachelor in 2007, had announced that they were expecting another bundle of joy in July.

“Our team is expanding and we couldn’t be more excited!! Baby Lambton will be here in December and Lyla James is ready for her promotion to big sister!” they announced at the time, at the time teasing a little boy by the use of blue font on their pregnancy announcement despite choosing to keep the sex of their baby a surprise even to themselves.

Shortly after announcing the exciting news, Peyton detailed in a blog post her struggle to become pregnant, writing that she and Chris had “tried for years to get pregnant the old fashioned way and it didn’t work,” leading them to believe they would need to go through another round of IVF treatment.

“God and the universe had other plans for us and we couldn’t be more excited!! I feel a bit of empowerment that my body was able to do it’s job. I’m happy that IVF exists and I am also happy to have a different experience this time around,” she wrote.

“But the unknown is exhilarating and I am embracing this different experience and can’t wait to meet this baby in December. We do not know the sex and we are going to wait to be surprised,” she added.

Throughout the course of her pregnancy, Peyton frequently documented her growing baby bump and opened up about the difficulties she was experiencing, including a rough first trimester that was riddled with morning sickness. She also frequently praised her husband for being by her side through it all.

The couple tied the knot in May of 2012 after having been introduce by Bachelor friends in 2010.