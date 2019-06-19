‘Bachelor’ Alum Melissa Rycroft Becomes Ill With ‘Fever and Stomach Cramps’ Following Trip to Dominican Republic

Former Bachelor star Melissa Rycroft shared a health update with her Instagram followers in the midst of a stomach illness she picked up after a family vacation to the Dominican Republic.

As of Tuesday, she wrote that she’s finally perking up.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Update for everyone asking,” Rycroft, 36, captioned a picture of her arm with a red mark on it on her Instagram Stories. “More bloodwork done today. Blood pressure was 90/60 so they’re monitoring it. But!!! New meds are making me feel so much better!!!”

“Test results by Thursday at the latest!! But this is good progress!!” she added.

The former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader first opened up about her “major stomach issues” — which she assumes are “foodborne” — in an Instagram post on Friday, June 14.

“Not feeling well today, so puppy cuddles help since my kiddos don’t seem to care,” she captioned a photo of herself and a tiny pup. She and husband Tye Strickland share daughter Ava, 8, and sons Beckett, 5, and Cayson, 3.

The next day, she wrote from her doctor’s office that “After a really rough week, I have been put on a liquid diet, and given meds for my severe cramping. Fingers crossed this goes away in 3 days — doc says next step is a Parasite test if it doesn’t.”

Rycroft confirmed via her representative that no one else in her family got sick. The Dominican Republic has made headlines in recent weeks after multiple tourists have reported falling ill there, with nine confirmed deaths. Dominican Tourism Minister Francisco Javier Garcia told NBC News that, though unfortunate, the incidents are considered “isolated.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum “still does not have a diagnosis” for her mystery illness, a source told Entertainment Tonight.

Meanwhile, her representative said Rycroft “got an upset stomach on the second day of vacation, but it passed. Once they come home, she got severe cramping. It has lasted for over a week, and she’s currently getting tested for possible parasites and any other infections. She’s assuming it’s something food borne, but no one else in her family is ill.”

The Logically Irrational podcast host’s illness hasn’t stood in the way of her humor, however. After she shared a Father’s Day family photo in which she was wearing white pants, one of her followers pointed out that may not be the best color to wear for someone with stomach issues.

“Ha!” Rycroft quipped. “Strictly for church. They came off immediately!”

Last week, she shared photos of her family enjoying themselves at a resort in Punta Cana.

Shark Tank star Barbara Corcoran recently shared that her brother, John, died in late April while vacationing in the Dominican Republic of what is believed to be natural causes. In an Instagram post, she said that John had an existing heart condition, but gave her condolences to those who have recently lost loved ones after they vacationed in the country.

Photo credit: Instagram / @melissarystrick