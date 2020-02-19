‘Bachelor’ Alum Krystal Nielson Opens up About ‘Unconventional Relationship’ With Estranged Husband Chris Randone

Just seven months after saying “I do,” Bachelor In Paradise stars Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone are taking some time apart. Nielson recently took to Instagram to let her followers in on what’s been going on between the pair, even sharing a sweet photo of Randone with it. In the caption of the photo, she explained to fans how she expressed to him wanting to open up to their followers about everything and as a sign of his support for her, she took a screenshot of their facetime that showed him smiling.

“Hi guys … I have been living in like this daze,” she started her series of Instagram story videos on Feb. 18 according to Us Weekly. “I want to thank everybody for reaching out and showing so much love and so much support. And, you know, I just feel like I’m just in this daze where like my life doesn’t feel like its’ my life. It feels like I’m on a TV show.”

“This has been our first public relationship,” she continued to explain. “I’ve never had a public relationship before. I mean, the moment we first met and kissed and got engaged and got married was all publicized on television. So we’ve had so many of you rooters and supporters and we knew that taking some time apart could be painful, but that’s how much that we are rooting for one another and supporting one another and what each of us needs to do.”

The pair met on Season 5 of BIP and in the following season, exchanged vows in June 2019. Just days after announcing the two would be spending some time apart, is when Nielson felt the need to come clean with everyone watching.

“I think that each relationship can have its own rules and establish what works for them,” she added saying their relationship “may look unconventional” at the moment. Then she said that the two are “best friends” and no matter the circumstances, they have “each other’s back through-and-through.”

The couple initially made their announcement in a joint statement that read, “It hurts to announce that at this moment, we have mutually decided to separate. Never did we imagine this scenario, but we’ve come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves. We are best friends that love and care for each other so deeply. We’ve appreciated everyone’s love and support so far throughout our journey and we just ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate through this.”