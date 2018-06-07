‘Bachelor’ Alum Kelly Travis Welcomes Baby Boy

Former Bachelor contestant, Kelly Travis has welcomed her first child with husband, Hunter Hamm.

Travis shared the news via an Instagram Story on Tuesday, June 6, revealing to fans the first image of her baby boy, Henry.

In the media shared, the 32-year-old can be seen gazing down at her infant, snuggled up in her arms, while another image shows the newborn sporting a blue and white cap with a kimono-styled onesie.

The enthusiastic, new mom and marketing executive captioned the image, “K, one more because that post bath hat.”

In an exclusive with Us Weekly, Travis revealed Henry was doing well and weighed in at 7 pounds, 15 ounces, and measured 21 inches.

“We are in love,” Travis told the publication. “He’s doing great! He is the best baby.”

Fans of The Bachelor might recall Travis was a contestant on the controversial 18th season of the ABC reality series starring Juan Pablo Galavis, who did not propose to the winner, Nikki Ferrell. Travis was most notably known though as the contestant who brought her dog, Molly with her.

Travis tells Us she is hopeful that Molly won’t be too jealous of her new human sibling.

“We will [see] how Molly handles this addition. Hopefully they both handle it well!”

The Atlanta-native met Hamm prior to starring on the reality series and discovered she was longing more for him than the Galavis. Following her elimination during the rose ceremony, Travis made her first call to Hamm, a financial adviser.

“He was there when I got to the airport,” she told Modern Luxury in 2015. “And we have spent every day together and night together since.”

After tying the knot in 2016, Travis announced last November that she and Hamm were expecting their first child together. In honor of their second anniversary this past April, the self-proclaimed dog lover took to Instagram to share video of their wedding day.

“[Throwback Thursday] to my favorite day thus far,” she captioned the video. “I can’t believe it’s been 10 years since we went on our first date and 2 of marriage. I love you more now than I ever have (obsessed even,) and am thankful I’m not just saying that for social media content. You are the best.”

With the video chronicling their special day at the Amanyara resort at Turks & Caicos Islands, Travis concluded her message with a tribute to their son.

“I hope our son is exactly like you! I am the luckiest,” she added.

Travis is not the only Bachelor Nation alum who was expecting this year. Earlier this month, former Bachelorette contestant Jillian Harris revealed she would be having a baby girl with her fiancé, Justin Pasutto.

Harris and Pasutto, who became engaged in December 2016, welcomed their first son Leo on August 5, 2016.