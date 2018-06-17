‘Bachelor’ Stars Raven Gates and Bekah Martinez Engage in Twitter Feud

Bachelor Nation headed into the weekend with plenty of drama after former The Bachelor contestants Raven Gates and Bekah Martinez got into a nasty Twitter fight that ended with one blocking the other Friday.

The fight started after Bekah watched Monday’s episode of The Bachelorette where star Becca Kufrin confronted Colton Underwood about his relationship with Tai Booth, who made a cameo appearance during a group date scene. Booth, Martinez and Kufrin all appeared in the Spring 2018 season of The Bachelor, which infamously ended with Arie Kuyendyk telling Kufrin he was still in love with Lauren Burnham, who he ended up proposing to in the After the Final Rose special. Gates was the runner up to the spring 2017 season.

In Monday’s episode, Underwood and Booth both said they were over each other. Martinez doubted this though, posting a photo of the two together on Thursday.

Tia+Colton: “yeah Becca, we’re both 100% over each other! we’re TOTALLY not planning on getting back together/probably engaged the minute we’re in paradise (we’re gonna get so many followers from this manufactured narrative lol)” pic.twitter.com/xs642erU1a — bekah martinez ♡ (@whats_ur_sign_) June 15, 2018

“Tia+Colton: ‘yeah Becca, we’re both 100% over each other! we’re TOTALLY not planning on getting back together/probably engaged the minute we’re in paradise (we’re gonna get so many followers from this manufactured narrative lol),” Martinez wrote.

Gates was not happy with this at all, notes E! News. “Hey everybody!! Make sure you follow [Martinez] so she can get those followers so she can stop talking s– about her friends.. like tia!!! And Becca!!! Come on now hurry up,” in a now deleted tweet.

Martinez shot back, saying she would never “talk s–” about Kufrin because “she’s as real as it gets.” She thought it looked like Booth and Underwood were tricking Kufrin.

“You know that tia didn’t. And you’re entitled to your opinion. I don’t like the situation either, but if you said you’d stop bashing Tia, then you should keep your word,” Gates replied.

Martinez said Booth started the whole thing when she “threw me under the bus on our season,” but Gates was not buying it. “I read the texts where you and her BOTH agreed to stop this with each other,” she replied. “And then u go on Jimmy kimmel and talk bad at her while she was filming… and now once again while she’s filming you talk bad about her again. Where is your [honesty]?”

After Gates deleted one of her tweets, she tweeted, “How can people be so gull of hate all the time? Aren’t you tired?? How van you hate on your ‘friends’ constantly??”

Martinez thought this was about her, so she asked Gates why she did not tag her directly.

Many of these back-and-forth tweets have been deleted, but Martinez later posted a screenshot showing she was blocked by Gates.

Gates later said she needed to stick up for her friend and confirmed she blocked Martinez.

“Just so you guys know, Bekah tweeted something rude & unnecessary to create drama & I went to stick up for my friend who can’t respond right now,” Gates wrote. “I decided to delete the tweets & I blocked her [because] I don’t want to keep engaging with someone who will continuously drag her ‘friends.’”

Just so you guys know, Bekah tweeted something rude & unnecessary to create drama & I went to stick up for my friend who can’t respond right now. I decided to delete the tweets & I blocked her bc I don’t want to keep engaging with someone who will continuously drag her “friends.” — Raven Gates (@ravengates) June 16, 2018

New episodes of The Bachelorette air on ABC at 8 p.m. ET on Mondays.