'Bachelor' Alum Corinne Olympios Reportedly Splits With Jerry Morris Over 'Trust Issues'

The Bachelor alum Corinna Olympios is a single woman once more. Entertainment Tonight reported that Olympios split from her boyfriend, Jerry Morris, months after her rep confirmed that they were an item. Olympios initially broke into the spotlight when she appeared on the 21st season of The Bachelor, which featured lead Nick Viall.

Olympios and Morris reportedly went their separate ways for a couple of different reasons. A source told ET that there were "trust issues" within their relationship. Additionally, the insider cited their busy schedules as a reason behind the split. The source explained, "Corinne Olympios and Jerry Morris have broken up due to their busy careers and trust issues. The breakup happened rather suddenly and friends of the couple were surprised to hear the news." Even though the split came as a bit of a shock, Olympios is reportedly "doing great and excited about her next chapter."

"Corinne and Jerry still want to try to remain on good terms," the source added. "Their lives were just going in different directions." Olympios and Morris' relationship was confirmed back in June. At the time, they shared that the Bachelor alum was "really happy" with her new beau and that "he treats her super well." They continued, "Corinne has been dating Jerry and she's really happy. It's a new relationship, in the beginning stages, but she's really excited. He treats her amazing, and she's optimistic, while enthusiastic to see how their relationship develops."

Before her relationship with Morris, Olympios was linked to entrepreneur Vincent Fratantoni. In September 2021, the pair split after two years of dating. Fratoni even confirmed their breakup to ET, telling the publication, "Yes, we did break up," Fratantoni told ET. "The relationship wasn't working, and I didn't want to waste any more time. I hope she finds happiness with whoever she meets in the near future."

As previously stated, Olympios previously appeared on the 21st season of The Bachelor and dated Viall. Coincidentally, Viall was also recently in the news. On Thursday, he announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Natalie Joy. As he chronicled on Instagram, he proposed to her, and, after she accepted, he surprised her by taking her into another room where their friends and family were waiting to celebrate with them. Viall captioned one Instagram post about the news with, "For the rest of my life, it's you."