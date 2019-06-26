‘Baby Lyssa’ Chapman Reflects on ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Days Amid Stepmother Beth’s Hospitalization

Lyssa Chapman is reflecting on her time on Dog the Bounty Hunter as she spends time with her family amid stepmom Beth Chapman‘s hospitalization.

The 32-year-old shared a video to her Instagram Story Monday night panning down a wall of framed promotional posters for the A&E reality show, which ran from 2004 to 2012. “So many memories,” Lyssa captioned the short clip.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Baby” Lyssa Chapman, who is the daughter of Duane “Dog” Chapman and ex-wife Lyssa Rae Brittain, was a main cast member aside her brother Duane Lee Chapman Jr. for Seasons 2 through 8.

Other Chapman family members who appeared on the show aside from Dog, Beth, Lyssa and Duane Jr. were Dog’s son Leland Chapman and Dog and Beth’s children Cecily Barmore-Chapman, Garry Chapman and Bonnie Chapman.

Earlier in the day, Lyssa revealed a throwback photo of Beth and Duane Jr., which she said “popped up on my Facebook memories.” In the photo, Duane Jr. eats from a buffet table while Beth flexes her bicep muscle for the camera.

Lyssa also posted a tribute to Beth earlier in the day, though she didn’t write a caption for the photo of herself and Beth. The photo was a throwback selfie of the two of them smiling together.

Early Monday morning, Lyssa wrote on Twitter for Beth to “keep fighting.”

Fans were happy to see Lyssa posting about Beth, as the pair appear to have had a rocky relationship as of late. They got into a feud via social media after Beth alleged that Lyssa didn’t acknowledge her on Mother’s Day and that she kept her and Dog from attending her daughter Abbie’s high school graduation.

Lyssa was quick to reject those claims and cleared up confusion on Twitter, writing that she “did write on Mother’s Day.” She also claimed that Beth and Dog never intended to attend the graduation in the first place.

Beth was rushed to the hospital Saturday morning after encountering a breathing issue at home described by TMZ as a “choking” event. She’s been in a medically-induced coma at the Queen Medical Center in Honolulu since shortly after she arrived.

A source “directly connected” to Dog and Beth told The Blast her condition is “touch and go.” The outlet reported that she was taken to the hospital after the “choking incident” at home left her unable to “catch her breath.” Beth was placed in a medically induced coma to allow her body to recover from the traumatic emergency, The Blast reported.

The outlet also reported that doctors inserted a ventilation tube to allow her to breath better but said the tube has since been removed. The family reportedly wants to ensure Beth is “comfortable as possible” while they pray for her recovery.

According to The Blast, the entire Chapman family is with Beth in the hospital as she remains comatose.

Dog asked fans to send “prayers” to Beth late Saturday night.

“Please say your prayers for Beth right now thank you love you,” he wrote.