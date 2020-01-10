‘Baby Lyssa’ Chapman Continues to Slam Dad ‘Dog’ Chapman Over Dating Rumors: ‘I’d Probably Lie Too’

Last month, it was rumored that Duane Chapman is dating family friend Moon Angell, just around six months after his wife, Beth Chapman, passed away after battling throat cancer. Since the rumors started, Duane’s daughter, Lyssa Chapman, has made it clear that she is not Angell’s biggest fan, sharing a series of tweets earlier this week in which she criticized Angell.

Lyssa doubled down on her statements on Thursday after Duane told Radar Online that he and Angell are not dating, tweeting, “#IdProbablyLieToo.”

“She has just been so good to me. I’ll get really emotional and find myself getting into a dark hole and she will tell me to suck it up,” Duane said. “So it’s been good having her by my side.”

Lyssa initially slammed Angell on Twitter in December, calling her a “disgusting woman.”

“Any person who moves in on a man weeks after losing his wife, who you were supposed to be a ‘friend’ to, Is the lowest scum on the planet-Which for you wasn’t that far of a step down from where you were before,” she wrote. “God will get you MARY !!!”

On Jan. 6, Lyssa discussed Angell again, claiming that she first dated her brother and has moved her clothes into Beth’s closet.

“If someone who met your family by dating your brother, tried to date your father after your step- mom died what would you do ? If you went to your mothers closet and saw she moved all her clothes and replaced them with her own, what would you do ? #ItsNotWhenOrWhyItsWho,” she wrote.

“My dad is a GROWN A— MAN,” Lyssa added in a second tweet. “His money. His dynasty. But you can guarantee that my name is not going down in history as a person who supported this.”

A third tweet claimed that Beth had warned her daughter about Angell before her death.

“Happiness is granted to all, and all I wish is happiness for my family,” Lyssa wrote. “When a person who has ill intentions, that my mother specifically warned me about before her passing tries to enter, the war is on. The devil ALWAYS goes for the weakest link. Not today satan.”

The previous day, Duane had shared a photo with Angell on Instagram with the caption, “Thank you MOON !!!!” which led to speculation that the pair is dating.

After Beth’s death, Duane told PEOPLE Now in October that he will never remarry.

“What deal we said is I will never take ‘Beth’ off my chest, I have her name here. And I will never get married,” he said. “And she said to me, ‘We are human, OK?’ And probably the same thing I’d say to her: ‘I know you’re gonna have a boyfriend, I hope you have 10, but don’t go fricking marry one, and say those words. Don’t you dare do that.’ I would say that, and she did say that to me.”

