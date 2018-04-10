Audrey Roloff’s Latest Video Moves Fans to Tears as Baby Ember Learns to Crawl

Little People, Big World fans were overjoyed by Audrey Roloff‘s latest Instagram video where she shared the moments after 7-month-old Ember learned to crawl.

The new mom shared a few photos of baby Ember, then at the end of the Instagram gallery shared a video of Ember crawling across a carpeted floor. Watch the video in Roloff’s Instagram below.

“The face of determination. Moments later she learned to crawl,” Roloff wrote. “She is one STRONG girl.”

Fans left hundreds of comments celebrating the baby’s milestone, with one person even saying they were moved to tears.

“Awe my baby just learned to roll over #tearsofjoy,” someone wrote.

“What a sweet treasure, thank you for sharing the joys of raising Ember!” another said.

Others reminded her to enjoy both the big and small moments of motherhood.

“What a precious moment, doing her first crawl. Enjoy EVERY moment u and Jeremy have with her. U will blink ur eyes tomorrow and she will no longer b a baby and you will b wondering where has the time gone,” another said.

The post marks one of Roloff’s firsts since returning to social media from a three-week hiatus. She revealed earlier this month that she took some time away to focus on publishing her and husband Jeremy Roloff‘s new book.

“After taking 3 weeks completely off social media (which was so necessary and refreshing) WE’RE BACK! Happy Resurrection Day a few days late!” an Easter Facebook post read earlier this month. “While we were gone … Our baby got a little bigger, and hair got a little longer.”

Audrey wrote that she and Jeremy finally finished their manuscript.

“We also turned in our book manuscript a couple days ago,” she continues in her post. “Thank you to everyone who has been praying for us as we’ve been in the trenches of writing. We still have a long process of editing to look forward to in the coming months, but we are celebrating this first big milestone in the process! Jeremy and I are so excited to share this labor of love with all of you. Our hope is that it would encourage our generation to prepare for, pursue, and protect their love story.”

However, their return to social media wasn’t as triumphant as she may have planned, as trolls in the comments section slammed Jeremy for his hair length.

“[Please] cut your hair,” the top comment on the post reads.

“Your hair looks terrible,” another added. “Don’t like watching you look like that.”

A third chimed in, “Please cut your hair. It don’t do anything for your handsome face.”

Others stepped in to defend the family.

“What business is it of anyone’s how long his hair is?” one person said. “He is not going to cut it just because you lot are telling him to.. Who do you think you all are??”

“[Oh my God]! Just look at all of you! What a stunning family! Please don’t ever cut your hair Jeremy and Audrey!” another added. “It is gorgeous and you rock a man bun like nobody’s business Jeremy! Love you all! I am so happy that the show is back! I have missed you all! Big Hugs!”