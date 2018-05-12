Audrey Roloff Upsets Fans with ‘Inappropriate’ Instagram Photo of Daughter Ember

Audrey Roloff is once again getting slammed for her parenting choices, this time for her baby photos.

The Counting On personality took to Instagram to show a series of photos of herself and baby Ember Jean while on a beachside vacation. The photos show Roloff wearing a black bathing suit, while baby Ember wears only a flowery hat on her head.

“This was an evening of undistracted playfulness with our little girl,” Roloff wrote on the caption. “Splashing in the ocean and digging in the sand. I think it was C.S. Lewis that said, “Children aren’t a distraction from more important work. They are the most important work.” I’ll admit it. I’m a heroic multitasker. And although this might be a skill worthy of praise in our culture, it’s a tendency I’m trying to fight against. I want to be more present, more tuned-in, and more alive in each moment, task, or encounter. Especially when it comes to motherhood. I don’t want to model busyness, I want my life to reflect discipline, priorities, and healthy rhythms of rest. I want my daughter to know by my actions that raising her is a privellage (sic) and a blessing, not a burden. Moms how do you fight agaisnt (sic) the temptaion (sic) to multitask?!”

Fans took to the photo gallery’s comments section to criticize the mother for showing her daughter’s bare bottom.

“Of course dumb and stupid put a damn diaper on the kid ! Audrey you really not a mom !!” one user wrote.

“i cringed when i saw these pics too.. how unsanitary for baby’s privates to be right up against the sand….!!! Like that’s just asking for baby to have some kind of infection,” another one commented

“This was my first thought when I saw these pics… maybe that’s what she ended up at the Doctor’s during their trip… like E sitting directly on sand??!! Even grown women don’t do that, that’s inviting for things to go into her private parts,” another user wrote.

Not everyone saw the photos as unsanitary, with many followers praising the reality TV personality for the adorable snaps of her and the baby.

“She’s gotten so big and chunky! I love it! Congrats on your wonderful blessing!” one user wrote.

“[You] will ALWAYS cherish ur memories of that picture. U & Jeremy r such loving, caring young parents.Always hold onto ur convictions…. days go by slow, years go by fast,” another one commented.

“That’s [the] cutest little baby butt,” another wrote with heart eyes emojis.

Roloff was criticized earlier this week for comments she made about motherhood.

During Tuesday’s episode of the TLC show, Audrey opened up about feeling “robbed” of idyllic first moments with her newborn when Ember was having problems with tongue ties and gaining weight. She also mentioned how exhausted she was now that she’s a mom.

Despite these being pretty reasonable complaints for a new mom, fans really let her have it on Twitter.

“Audrey has an idealized view of motherhood and anything that deviates from that is unique to her and is ‘robbing’ her. No. This IS motherhood,” one angry fan tweeted.

The week before, Roloff was criticized for referring to giving Ember formula a “sin.”

Roloff’s tunnel vision is kind of understandable when you look at her experience immediately following giving birth, developing mastitis — a common, painful infection of the breast tissue — a number of times and struggling to breastfeed her baby.

But even father-in-law Matt Roloff, who was sympathetic to her plight and the plight of his son Jeremy Roloff, said in a loving way that the new parents needed to suck it up.

“Seeing your kid hurt when you don’t want them to hurt, that’s a challenging time,” he said during Tuesday’s episode. “But seeing my kids go through it, like now you understand the heartache your mother and I went through when you were coming through the rags.”