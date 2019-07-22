Audrey Roloff Shows off Growing Baby Bump in Cute Bikini, and Fans Love It

Audrey Roloff is showing off her growing baby bump as she celebrates her 28th birthday with friends and husband Jeremy on the lake. The Little People, Big World couple shared sweet photos of their special weekend on Instagram Sunday, in which Audrey looks healthy and happy to be spending time out on the boat while showcasing the little one growing inside her.

“Took a little break from convention yesterday to celebrate my birthday on the lake,” Audrey wrote alongside the photos. “Last minute pontoon boat rental=great decision. Thank you all for the birthday texts, messages, and love. I’m grateful for the life I’ve lived this past year, all that I’ve learned, friendships I’ve made, and moments made memories with people I love. Bring on 28!”

Audrey’s followers were happy to see her celebrating her pregnant body in her two-piece bathing suit, with one writing, “You look amazing, I love seeing pregnant woman showing off… you rock.”

“Look at your beautiful baby bump body!” another added. “Can’t tell you’re preggo with clothes but here you are with a beautiful bump growing a beautiful baby.”

The former TLC couple announced earlier this month that they would be welcoming a second child to their family in January 2020, adding a little brother or sister to 1-year-old daughter Ember’s life.

“We’ve got some exciting news,” Jeremy wrote at the time. “Ember Jean is going to be a big sister! We’re very excited to grow our family. Thanks for following our journey and for your continual support of our family.”

Audrey added, “Baby #2 is coming in January!!! Ember is gonna be a big sister! We are so grateful and excited for this little blessing to join our family.”

They’re not the only Little People, Big World couple expecting, with Jeremy’s twin, Zach Roloff, and his wife, Tori Roloff, revealed they were pregnant with a second child in May.

“Zachary and I are so excited to announce that [2-year-old son] Jackson is going to be a big brother! We are expecting a sweet baby girl this November!” the two revealed on social media. “Thank you so much for always supporting our family and loving us!”

