Audrey Roloff Reveals Her ‘Word for 2018’

Audrey Roloff is kissing her “word of 2017” goodbye and welcoming a new one!

The Little People, Big World cast member shared that “the Lord pressed a word on [her] heart” in December of both this year and last that would go on to define the following 12 months in an Instagram post of her top nine moments of 2017.

“My word for 2017 was FRUITFUL,” she said. “The Lord pressed this word on my heart sometime in December of last year. We had just launched our marriage journal, the Beating50percent community was multiplying, and we we’re a part of a community that was growing and edifying us in ways that beared so much fruit. The word seemed to be a fitting [proclamation] of hopeful expectation over 2017.”

She added that when she found out she was expecting her and husband Jeremy Roloff‘s first child, daughter Ember Jean, in January, she said she realized the “hidden significance” of the word.

“When I found out we were pregnant on January 7th, I realized the hidden significance as to why this word would mark our year,” she wrote.

“It was almost as if i was seeing God smirk at me when I looked down at those two pink lines. ‘Oh, that kind of fruitful,’ ” she continued. “And it was a fruitful year. The Lord expanded our boundaries in ministry, business, community, and family. We continued to pour into our Beating50percent and ALWAYS MORE ministries, filmed two more seasons of LPBW, moved back to Portland and bought our first home, [weathered] two remodels (one unintended), made it though another successful pumpkin season, and had our first baby.”

She added that the word of 2018, “rhythm” was “nominated by Jeremy” this year, and explained his reasoning.

“We are looking forward to establishing new healthy rhythms and learning the ‘unforced rhythms of grace’ in 2018,” she said.

Photo credit: Instagram / @audreyroloff