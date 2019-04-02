Audrey Roloff Reveals She ‘Broke Down’ Over Leaving Daughter for Book Tour

Embarking on new adventures in her life hasn’t necessarily been easy for Audrey Roloff.

The Little People, Big World star took to Instagram on Sunday to open up about the difficulty of leaving home to start her book tour, revealing that she “broke down” when she had to leave daughter Ember Jean.

Roloff, who shares Ember with Jeremy Roloff, is currently on a tour for her recently released book, A Love Letter Life.

“I broke down last night,” Roloff began her post. “The last few days I’ve been climbing into Ember’s crib with her while she’s sleeping just to get a little extra cuddle time in. I lingered a little longer through our daily routines – trying to be more present, thankful, and in awe. Staying up even later and waking up earlier to tackle my ‘to-do’s’ so I could blow more bubbles, take more bike rides, draw more sidewalk chalk, and read more books – desperate to cherish each moment to the full.”

“Saying goodbye to this precious little girl for a week aches my heart,” she continued. “I might have brought one of her stuffed animals with me to cuddle with…Now I understand why parents don’t want to leave their littles when they are so young.”

“I used to say, ‘Oh I won’t be like that… ‘ because I didn’t want having kids to ‘ground me’ or hold me back from pursuing my dreams,” she added. “was so wrong…. This little girl doesn’t hold me back or hinder me. She makes me shine brighter. She helps me become the mom, wife, friend, leader, writer, truth-sayer, and dreamer that God created me to be. Her tender heart inspires me, her fiery spirit brings me joy, her determination motivates me, her teachability humbles me, and her mere presence reminds me to always believe in the more that is within me through Christ.”

Although missing Ember, Roloff added that she is “beyond grateful for this insane opportunity,” warning fans that she “will be carrying a tissue box with me everywhere” during the book tour.

Roloff and her husband welcomed Ember in September 2017, stating at the time that “meeting our baby girl for the first time filled us with uncontainable joy. We are so thankful for this little life we’ve been blessed with.”

In the more than a year since expanding their family, the couple, who decided not to return for the TLC series, have frequently opened up about parenthood and kept fans updated on Ember’s life on social media.

Little People, Big World Season 14 debuts on TLC Tuesday, April 2.