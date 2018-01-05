Audrey Roloff’s ‘Mom Guilt’ Almost Ruined Ember’s First Christmas

A little blood almost ruined Ember Roloff’s first Christmas!

Little People, Big World mom Audrey Roloff opened up about how some serious “mom guilt” sent Christmas morning sideways on her blog Wednesday.

The TLC cast member quipped that she started off the holiday morning with a “champion mom moment,” cutting the fingernail of her 3-month-old daughter with husband Jeremy Roloff too short, causing it to bleed “for a solid hour.”

“I laid in bed with her all morning, refusing to get up and make us Christmas brunch, and wallowing in mom guilt,” Audrey revealed. “Ember cried for all of 10 seconds, but of course it left my eyes watery and my heart throbbing for the next few hours. Lord, why did you have to make babies nails grow so fast?!”

The 26-year-old new mom admitted the tearful morning wasn’t what she imagined when she pictured Ember’s first Christmas.

“I wanted it to be a perfect, cuddly, picturesque, breakfast-in-bed kinda morning. But it wasn’t,” she said, asking, “Does anyone else set too strict or too high of expectations for holidays, birthdays and anniversaries?! I can’t be the only one.”

Despite the emotional setback, Audrey said she’s “learning to let go” of the incident and not let a small issue have such a “rock skipping effect.”

“Maybe I’m just a wee more emotional because it was her first Christmas and maybe mom guilt really does make you a little crazy,” she theorized.

But Audrey has hope for holidays in the future.

“Ember’s first Christmas brought out the child in us both again,” she concluded. “I cannot wait to celebrate the holidays with Ember and our future children in the years to come, it makes everything so much more fun!”

