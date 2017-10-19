Audrey Roloff Opens up About the First Time She Said ‘I Love You’ to Jeremy

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff are proving once again that they’re total relationship goals with a super cute Instagram post in which the Little People, Big World cast members open up about the first time they said, “I love you.”

“October is my favorite color,” Audrey captions a picture of her hubby and their daughter Ember Jean posing in front of a sign for the Roloff Farm’s pumpkin patch. “It’s always been such a beautiful, exciting, nostalgic time of the year for Jer and I — It’s when I said ‘I love you’ for the first time, it meant I got to see Jer every weekend when we were long distance, and we have so many sweet memories working in the pumpkin patch together.”

The 26-year-old said she’s been missing working in the patch with her family this year while caring for baby Ember, but has been “popping in” to say hi now and then.

Fans went gaga over the sweet seasonal photograph and praised Audrey on her postpartum look.

“You look fantastic, don’t look like you just had a baby!” one person commented.

“So sweet love the bond of love you both have for each other and Ember,” another person added.

Others recounted fun times they’ve had this season at the Roloff Farm.

“We went last weekend and it was better then we could’ve imagined!” one person said. “We saw Jeremy (from a distance), but were sad we didn’t see you and sweet Ember!”

“We were [there] last weekend!” another chimed in. “Love coming to farm every year. Even got the tour with your mom.”