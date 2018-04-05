Audrey Roloff Sparks Outrage With First Family Photo Since Social Media Break

No wonder Audrey Roloff was taking a break from social media!

After spending three weeks outside of the Instagram bubble, the Little People, Big World personality returned to Facebook Tuesday with a family photo of her, husband Jeremy Roloff and daughter Ember on Easter Sunday.

The family looks happy and refreshed in their Easter garb, with both Audrey and Jeremy sporting their long curls while Ember covered up with a large straw hat.

“After taking 3 weeks completely off social media (which was so necessary and refreshing) WE’RE BACK! Happy Resurrection Day a few days late! ” Audrey’s Facebook post reads. “While we were gone … Our baby got a little bigger, and hair got a little longer.”

“We also turned in our book manuscript a couple days ago,” she continues in her post. “Thank you to everyone who has been praying for us as we’ve been in the trenches of writing. We still have a long process of editing to look forward to in the coming months, but we are celebrating this first big milestone in the process! Jeremy and I are so excited to share this labor of love with all of you. Our hope is that it would encourage our generation to prepare for, pursue, and protect their love story.”

But their return to social media also meant a return of the haters. Their target this time? Jeremy’s hair.

[Please] cut your hair,” the top comment on the post reads.

“Your hair looks terrible,” another added. “Don’t like watching you look like that.”

A third chimed in, “Please cut your hair. It don’t do anything for your handsome face.”

Others stepped in to defend the family.

“What business is it of anyone’s how long his hair is?” one person said. “He is not going to cut it just because you lot are telling him to.. Who do you think you all are??”

“[Oh my God]! Just look at all of you! What a stunning family! Please don’t ever cut your hair Jeremy and Audrey!” another added. “It is gorgeous and you rock a man bun like nobody’s business Jeremy! Love you all! I am so happy that the show is back! I have missed you all! Big Hugs!”

With all this, it might be time for another social media break.

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

