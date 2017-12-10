Audrey Roloff Faces Backlash for Promoting Products

Audrey Roloff’s entrepreneurial spirit is getting her in trouble.

The Little People, Big World cast member is getting slammed by fans for posting too much sponsored content and ads on her social media accounts.

Videos by PopCulture.com

For some fans, the last straw came when Roloff posted a photo of her and husband Jeremy Roloff in her branded “love is a verb” sweatshirts, which the couple sells at their blog Beating 50 percent.

Under an impassioned plea for people to rethink how they see love, she began a sales pitch for the sweatshirts she’s wearing in her Dec. 5 post. This turned some fans off her original message.

“Sounded good until you started pushing your products,” one said. “Maybe your preaching posts don’t belong in the same post as the products that your trying to sell. In my opinion, and it’s only mine I’m entitled to, it cheapens both. I’m not saying this to be mean or shame you. It just sounds like your preaching to sell the products. Again, only my opinion.”

“Unfollowing due to your self promotion,” another said.

Roloff addressed these people in a comment herself.

“Except when you create and sell products that have so much meaning and passion behind them, it’s hard not to speak to that,” she wrote.

Roloff has advertised for a number of other products in the past, including baby care items. The TLC star gave birth to her first daughter, Ember Jean, in September, and since has been open about some of the struggles of motherhood.

Roloff, who has struggled with mastitis a number of times since she gave birth, opened up about her difficulties breastfeeding in a recent post.

“l always thought breastfeeding was a choice,” she captioned a photo of her cuddling with Ember in the nursery. “People would often ask me if l was going to breastfeed when I was pregnant and l always answered with a determined yes. But after Ember was born, l realized that for some people, it’s not a choice. My breastfeeding journey has not been easy. After sharing with you all a little bit about the struggles l have had feeding Ember, l realized that so many of you have gone through, or are currently going through, similar pains, heart aches, and challenges.”