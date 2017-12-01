Audrey Roloff Claps Back at Mommy-Shamers Criticizing How She Dresses Baby Ember

Ever since Little People, Big World cast member Audrey Roloff became a mom in September, she’s been inundated with fans who think they know what’s best for her daughter Ember.

The same was true for her most recent post on Instagram, in which she reveals how “torn” she is watching Ember grow.

“I’m torn between wanting her to fit in my palms forever, and being so excited to watch her personality unfold,” Roloff captioned a photo of her posing with Ember in the Pacific Northwest wilderness. “When I catch a gummy grin or listen to her little owl sounds I can’t help but unravel with joy. These are moments without the pressure of time, fully embraced and deeply cherished. Baby girl, you are a blessing, heritage, and reward.”

But some people couldn’t focus on the heartfelt note, choosing instead to criticize Roloff for taking her 2-month-old outside without a hat or blanket.

“There are VERY few times a baby doesn’t need a hat. Even if it’s 90 degrees a baby still needs a hat,” one person commented.

“Cute pic but Mama, really???? No hat on Baby, but you have [one] on, and she should be wrapped in a blanket,” another suggested.

“Why isn’t the baby legs covered, it’s cold weather,” a third chimed in. “The Mum covered yet the baby isn’t what the hell?” Other fans jumped in to defend the TLC cast member.

“Oh man, people are being ridiculous on here,” one commented. “So worried about a kid not wearing a hat. For all you know it was 90 degrees out that day and the bundled look was just for aesthetics … At the end of the day it’s her kid and I’m sure she’s doing just fine. Please take that concern for children and direct it towards the starving children of Africa or the refugee orphans. They need your help way more than [Audrey] needs people being critical of her WELL taken care of child.”

“You’re obviously a great mama and doing the best for that sweet little girl,” another reassured. “Don’t listen to those people — they have nothing better to do than try to tear people down.”

Audrey herself clapped back on a subsequent post.

“To whom it may concern,” she wrote. “I really don’t need you to tell me how to dress my child thank you.”