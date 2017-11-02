Audrey and Jeremy Roloff Enjoy First ‘Date Night’ Since Daughter’s Birth

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff took some much-needed time off this week, as the Little People, Big World cast members celebrated almost two months as parents with a date night.

“We finally went on our first date since having Ember,” the 26-year-old said in the caption of a selfie of her and her husband in the car. The couple’s first daughter Ember Jean was born on Sept. 10 and has since been a constant in her parents’ pictures.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“To be honest it was bittersweet leaving Ember for the evening. I held back tears as we drove off in the Jer’s orange 1971 bmw with no car seat in the back. But at the same time it was refreshing to spend some much needed quality time just the two of us,” she continued.

Up Next: Audrey and Jeremy Roloff Share Intimate Photo From Birth of Ember Jean



The couple spent their first night out alone going to a NEEDTOBREATHE concert, which Audrey notes is her ninth time seeing the Christian rock band. The two even met up with some friends to reconnect.

“It was a flash back to our first year of marriage because that orange bmw was Jer’s daily driver when we lived in Los Angeles,” Audrey said.

The two have been spotted on Roloff Farms all through pumpkin season, taking pictures with fans and giving tours of the family’s acres.