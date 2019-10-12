Aubrey O’Day Looks ‘Unrecognizable’ Alongside Farrah Abraham at ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Premiere

Aubrey O’Day turned heads with her looks at the Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition premiere event. The former Danity Kane star rocked a new look at the red carpet, and even posed with Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham and Laura Govan in photos on the red carpet of the WE tv’s celebration of the 100th episode of the reality series.

Radar first reported O’Day is known for her frequent visits to plastic surgeons, but a conversation with an expert made it seem as though this transformation has been the most intense.

“Audrey appears to have undergone a lot of cosmetic surgery. And almost all of it looks completely unnecessary to me,” America’s Holistic Plastic surgeon Dr. Anthony Youn, who did not treat the reality television personality, told the outlet

“She appears to have had her lips enhanced with injectable fillers and possibly with silicone,” Dr. Youn remarked about her most recent photos. “Her nose appears to have undergone a rhinoplasty, maybe more than one. Her chin appears to have been reshaped, possibly by shaving down the bone.”

The outlet reports O’Day may have paid between $50,000 and $80,000 for cosmetic surgery.

O’Day was a cast member on the 11th season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, where her troubled relationship with Jersey Shore’s Pauly D took center stage.

This year, the WE tv series will feature four new celebrities and their family members moving into a house with the hope of talking through some of their baggage. Singer Aaron Carter will be one of the celebrities working on his relationship with his other, Jane. The season was filmed long before he was involved in new drama with his brother Nick Carter, as well as making headlines for erratic behavior and face tattoos.

Basketball Wives personalities Gloria and Laura Govan will also be working through their issues this season, joined by Laura’s father, Michael. The other cast member is child star Corey Feldman, who joins the season with brother Eden and wife Courtney. The Real Housewives of Orange County star Alexis Bellino, and her mother Penelope, will also be moving in with the crew for some group therapy.

The show will see the return of Dr. Ish Major and Dr. Venus Nicolino as host and counselors for the celebrities and their family members. The series has previously featured celebrities like Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Kendra Wilkinson, Brandi Glanville and Amber Portwood.

Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition premieres Friday at 10 p.m. ET on WE tv.