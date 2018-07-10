See Ashlee Simpson’s First Trailer for New Series

Ashlee Simpson is returning to TV with a new reality series focusing on her relationship with husband Evan Ross.

On Tuesday, E! released a teaser for the brand new series, Ashlee+Evan. It is set to premiere on Sunday, Sep. 9 at 10 p.m. The show was first reported by Us Weekly, where it was described as a docu-drama focusing on the lives of the famous couple and their ongoing work as both musicians and parents.

The show appears to offer a meta-narrative take on the reality genre, as Simpson addresses the fact that she has been in a show like this before. In one of the preview’s more dramatic moments, she admonishes Ross for not taking it seriously.

“You’ve never done this before. If you make a mistake, you can never f—ing take that back,” she says.

Ross, 29, is the son of singer Diana Ross. He and Simpson got married in 2014, and welcomed their daughter, Jagger Snow Ross in 2015. In addition, Simpson has a son from her previous marriage to Fall Out Boy front man Pete Wentz. Bronx Mowgli Wentz is now nine years old, and will presumably have a role in the new show as well.

Simpson is well acquainted with reality TV, having starred in The Ashlee Simpson Show from 2004 to 2005 on MTV. However, back in May, Ross told Us Weekly their new series would not resemble that.

“It’s a lot more like a documentary than a reality [show], the way we shot it at least,” he explained. “It was something that we created that we ended up pitching. It wasn’t something that was given to us. It was something that we executive produced, decided what we were really trying to do and go behind it.”

The show will follow one consistent plot line as Simpson and Ross work on writing and recording their first ever duet album. It will also not shy away from their lives as parents, particular Simpson, who took several years off as a singer to more completely focus on her children.

Simpson and Ross met in 2013. Just one year later they got married, and they both appear secure enough to put their relationship on screen.

“Ashlee’s super talented, she’s had an incredible career,” Ross gushed in the trailer.

“My husband is Evan Ross,” Simpson responds.

“Do you even know the movies I’ve done?” he joked.

Ross’s biggest film role to date was as Messalla in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Parts 1 and 2.

Ashlee+Evan comes to E! on Sept. 9.