Arrest Warrant Issued for Reality TV Personality

Chrisean Rock is facing a warrant for her arrest after the reality TV personality allegedly failed to attend a February court hearing.

TMZ reported on Wednesday that the Baddies star, 26, originally received two misdemeanor charges on Jan. 26, for allegedly driving on a suspended license in Hermosa Beach, Calif., the previous month.

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BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 20: Chrisean Rock attends the 5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 20, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

She was scheduled to show up for an arraignment on Feb. 26, but allegedly did not appear in court, so a bench warrant was issued for her arrest.

Following the initial reports of the warrant, Rock took to her Instagram Story to set the record straight, claiming that her license is not currently suspended and that the situation will be settled shortly.

“My license is not suspended. It’s currently restricted for travel to and from work,” she wrote in an Instagram Story captured by The Shade Room Teens. “Also, the court date has been rescheduled. I have looked more into the situation and it will be easily resolved.”

“When I was in LA, I didn’t have my ID to resolve it. I just received my current ID,” she continued. “It’s only a $270 fee to get it unrestricted. The fight is still on April 25th. Thanks for y’all concerns. Traffic court will be handled ASAP.”

Rock’s latest legal troubles come just weeks after her ex, rapper Blueface, took to X (formerly Twitter) to insist he is not the biological father of her son, Chrisean Malone Jr., whom she welcomed in September 2023.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 24: ChriseanRock attends House of BET – Day 3 at Goya Studios on June 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

“Jr is not my biological son RIP to his father Ronnie,” he wrote, as per Complex. “I can no longer continue the plot. It doesn’t feel right as a present father in all my kids life to be discredited as a absence father to a child that is not biologically mine.”

“I tried my best to fill in the blanks because his biological father is no longer with us but I can’t continue the plot. It doesn’t feel right,” he added.

Rock later responded by saying that her ex was just trying to “provoke a response” from her with false statements.

“I’m not interested in going back and forth online,” she wrote before sharing apparent screenshots of interactions with the “Thotiana” artist.

In the posted DMs, Rock denied she was “diminishing” her ex as a father but accused him of having “repeatedly disrespected” Chrisean Jr. “for clout.”

“Because of that, I don’t trust you around him right now,” she continued.

Another screenshot appeared to show Blueface calling Rock repeatedly, although she did not seem to answer. Rock concluded by asking her fans to “pray” for Blueface.